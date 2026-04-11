LIVE | Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score Today Match Updates PSL 2026: KAR vs HYK | Glenn Maxwell-Kusal Perera Key In Run-Chase For HYK

KAR vs HYK PSL 2026: Catch KAR vs HYK Live Updates, HYK vs KAR Live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of KAR vs HYK on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.
Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score and Updates, PSL 2026, KAR vs HYK: After fall of regular wickets, Glenn Maxwell and Kusal Perera hold key in the run-chase. Karachi posted a competitive 188/8 in 20 overs after a strong middle and late surge. After early setbacks, Saad Baig anchored the innings with a steady fifty, while Azam Khan provided support in the middle overs. The real acceleration came from Moeen Ali, who smashed a quickfire 44 off just 16 balls to push the total towards the 190-mark. However, Hyderabad fought back late, with Hunain Shah starring with the ball and picking up key wickets in the death overs to restrict Karachi just under 190. Stay tuned for KAR vs HYK live updates, KAR vs HYK live cricket updates, KAR vs HYK Live Updates, PSL 2026 Live Score, Live cricket score, PSL live score today, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster KAR vs HYK encounter here on NewsX.
Karachi tightened the screws in the ninth over as Adam Zampa delivered a crucial breakthrough. He dismissed the well-set Maaz Sadaqat for 37, thanks to a brilliant catch in the deep by Khushdil Shah.
Runs were hard to come by, with just singles added by Saim Ayub and Kusal Perera. Hyderabad slip slightly to 98/3 after 9 overs.
Karachi struck at a crucial moment in the eighth over as Abbas Afridi removed the dangerous Usman Khan for 27, caught in the deep after a mistimed shot.
Before his dismissal, Usman had added a six, while Maaz Sadaqat continued to rotate the strike. Hyderabad move to 96/2 after 8 overs.