Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026 Live Score Today: David Warner Returns After Arrest In Australia Against Babar Azam’s PSZ

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Karachi vs Peshawar Live Score, Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi live cricket updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch a live streaming of Karachi vs Peshawar on Tapmad.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates. Image Credit: X

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026 Live Score: David Warner and Muhammad Waseem were dismissed for ducks as Peshawar Zalmi continued their dominance in the clash starting right from where they left in the first innings. Stay tuned for Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 live score, Karachi vs Peshawar key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster KRK vs PSZ IPL encounter here on NewsX.

Earlier, Kusal Mendis (109 off 52) and Babar Azam (87*) starred for Peshawar Zalmi in the first innings. Mendis became the first Sri Lankan to hit a century in the PSL, while Azam completed the milestone of 12,000 runs in T20s. However, it was Abdul Samad who provided the finishing touch to the innings, scoring 40 runs in only 12 balls.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Toss Update: Karachi Kings won the toss, and surprisingly, David Warner, who had joined his team, decided to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi.

The high-flying Karachi Kings will play their first game at home. The National Stadium in Karachi gets ready to host the second leg of the ongoing Pakistan Super League. However, playing their first game at home, the Kings were struck with a controversy that could stand in the way of their skipper, David Warner, playing this game. The former Australian batter was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested on Sunday and was later released. However, while Warner was cleared to play in the Pakistan Super League, there has not been any official confirmation of his availability for tonight’s game. Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi is the only team that has not been defeated so far this season. While the Karachi-based team won all three encounters, Zalmi had one of its games abandoned due to rain.

Karachi Kings Preview

Karachi Kings started their PSL 2026 campaign with three wins on the trot. Led by David Warner, the Karachi-based side opened their season with a 14-run win over Quetta Gladiators. In their following game against the defending champions, Karachi Kings defeated Lahore Qalandars by four wickets in a controversy-ridden clash. The encounter between the two sides saw Fakhar Zaman being banned for two games for tampering with the ball. Karachi Kings defeated Rawalpindiz by five wickets to record their third win of the season. In spite of having won all their games, the Kings still find themselves in third place in the points table.

Facing Peshawar Zalmi tonight, the biggest point of concern for the team would be the possible absence of their skipper, David Warner. Warner has scored 93 runs so far in the season with the bat in hand.

Peshawar Zalmi Preview

Peshawar Zalmi, like their opponent for the night, have been undefeated in the PSL 2026 so far. However, unfortunately for the Babar Azam-led side, one of their games against Islamabad United was washed out. In their opening game, the Zalmi defeated Rawalpindiz by five wickets before their second game was abandoned. Coming to this clash, the Peshawar-based team defeated Hyderabad Kingsmen.

Karachi Kings Squad

David Warner (C), Muhammad Waseem, Salman Agha, Azam Khan(w), Khushdil Shah, Moeen Ali, Abbas Afridi, Saad Baig, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa, Mir Hamza, Aqib Ilyas, Ihsanullah, Haroon Arshad, Khuzaima Tanveer, Shahid Aziz, Rizwanullah, Mohammad Hamza, Reeza Hendricks

Peshawar Zalmi Squad

Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris, Kusal Mendis(w), Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Aamer Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Aaron Hardie, Ali Raza, Khalid Usman, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Khurram Shahzad, Brian Bennett, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdul Subhan, Kashif Ali, Mohammad Basit