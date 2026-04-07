Kerala, Assam & Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: Poll Campaigns To End Today As States Gear Up For April 9 Voting

Kerala, Assam & Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE (Via Canva, X)

Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Public campaigning for the April 9 Assembly elections in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry will come to a close on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, marking the end of weeks of intense political activity. All major parties have made a final push to reach voters, with rallies, roadshows, and sharp exchanges dominating the campaign trail in the run-up to polling day.

Kerala Sees Fierce Political Face-Off

In Kerala, the contest has turned increasingly aggressive, with the Congress, BJP, and the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) stepping up attacks on each other.

The LDF has released a report claiming it has delivered on 97 percent of the promises made in its 2021 election manifesto, using it as a key plank to counter opposition criticism. The opposition, however, has questioned these claims and targeted the government over governance and public issues.

Assam Campaign Focuses On Stability And Development

In Assam, the campaign has largely revolved around development and law and order. Addressing voters on April 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to keep the Congress out of power, saying it is essential for maintaining peace and ensuring continued progress in the state.

Political parties in Assam have focused on local issues alongside broader national narratives, making the contest closely watched.

Single-Phase Voting Across All Three Regions

Polling in all three regions will be held in a single phase on April 9. Assam will vote across 126 seats, Kerala across 140 seats, and Puducherry across 30 seats.

With campaigning ending today, the focus now shifts to voters as these key elections head into the final stage.

FAQs

1. When will campaigning for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 end?

-Public campaigning for the Assembly elections in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry will conclude on April 7, 2026.

2. When is voting scheduled in these states for Assam Assembly Elections 2026?

-Voting will take place on April 9, 2026, in a single phase across all three regions.

3. How many seats are up for Assam Assembly Elections 2026?

-Assam has 126 seats, Kerala has 140 seats, and Puducherry has 30 seats going to polls.

4. What are the main highlights of the Kerala campaign?

-In Kerala, Congress, BJP, and the ruling LDF have engaged in a sharp political battle, with the LDF claiming it has fulfilled 97% of its 2021 promises.

5. What message did Prime Minister Narendra Modi give during the Assam Assembly Elections campaign?

-He urged voters to keep Congress out of power, stressing the need for continued peace and development in the state.