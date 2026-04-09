Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Voting Begins Across 140 Constituencies, LDF vs UDF vs BJP in High-Stakes Battle
Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 are all set for high-stakes polling on Thursday, April 9, with voting scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm across all 140 constituencies in a single phase. More than 2.7 crore voters, including over 1.39 crore women, 1.32 crore men, and 273 transgender voters, are eligible to cast their votes.
The election also includes over 2.42 lakh overseas voters, showing the large scale of the polling process, as per the Election Commission of India.
In Kerala, the election is shaping as a three-way battle between the BJP, the ruling LDF is aiming for a third consecutive term after completing 10 years in power, while the UDF is looking to make a comeback, backed by its strong performance in the 2025 local body elections.
Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA is trying to expand its presence in the state after gaining momentum in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and its performance in the Thiruvanathapuram Municipal Corporation.
According to the Election Commission, voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry. Tight security arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth and peaceful polling. Polling teams have already been given all the necessary materials, including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), ahead of the voting day.
Kerala Political History: Kerala has traditionally seen a direct political fight between the CPI(M)- led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). But in the 2026 Assembly election, the BJP-led NDA has also emerged as an important contender in the state’s political battle.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF is trying to win a third straight term in power, while the UDF is aiming to make a comeback. At the same time, BJP-led NDA is hoping to use this election as a major chance to strengthen its presence in Kerala politics.
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Also Read: Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Who Will Assam Vote For Today? It’s Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Gaurav Gogoi; Polling To Begin Shortly
Congress MP Hibi Eden casts his vote at a polling station at SNDP Nursery School in Kochi.
#WATCH | Keralam Assembly Elections | Congress MP Hibi Eden casts his vote at a polling station at SNDP Nursery School in Kochi. pic.twitter.com/LK1viCjckU
— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2026
Kerala BJP President and candidate from Nemom, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, stands in a queue as he awaits his turn to cast vote at a polling station in Thiruvananthapuram.
#WATCH | Keralam Assembly Elections 2026 | Keralam BJP President and candidate from Nemom, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, stands in a queue as he awaits his turn to cast vote at a polling station in Thiruvananthapuram. pic.twitter.com/U5ewsWxzMw
— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2026
Union Minister Suressh Gopi casts his vote at Guruvayur Devaswom English Medium School in Guruvayur South Part booth number 137.
#WATCH | Keralam Assembly Elections 2026 | Union Minister Suressh Gopi casts his vote at Guruvayur Devaswom English Medium School in Guruvayur South Part booth number 137. pic.twitter.com/MSe9Zy6yfO
— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2026
Keralam LoP and Congress candidate from Paravur Assembly Constituency, VD Satheesan, casts his vote at the polling station in Kesari Government Arts and Science College in Ernakulam.
#WATCH | Keralam LoP and Congress candidate from Paravur Assembly Constituency, VD Satheesan, casts his vote at the polling station in Kesari Government Arts and Science College in Ernakulam. pic.twitter.com/70AeFE7kSJ
— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2026
Presiding booth officer, Ragimol says, “Today we have Kerala State Legislative Assembly 2026 elections… By 6:15 AM, we had completed our mock poll, and it was successfully completed. We have great participation from our polling agents… Now we are waiting for the voters to come, and we expect a very good participation from the voters.” #WATCH | Keralam: Presiding booth officer, Ragimol says, “Today we have Kerala State Legislative Assembly 2026 elections… By 6:15 AM, we had completed our mock poll, and it was successfully completed. We have great participation from our polling agents… Now we are waiting for… https://t.co/bNJymlisqr pic.twitter.com/UYmsHFV0t5 —...