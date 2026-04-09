Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Voting Begins Across 140 Constituencies, LDF vs UDF vs BJP in High-Stakes Battle

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates. Photo: AI

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 are all set for high-stakes polling on Thursday, April 9, with voting scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm across all 140 constituencies in a single phase. More than 2.7 crore voters, including over 1.39 crore women, 1.32 crore men, and 273 transgender voters, are eligible to cast their votes.

The election also includes over 2.42 lakh overseas voters, showing the large scale of the polling process, as per the Election Commission of India.

In Kerala, the election is shaping as a three-way battle between the BJP, the ruling LDF is aiming for a third consecutive term after completing 10 years in power, while the UDF is looking to make a comeback, backed by its strong performance in the 2025 local body elections.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA is trying to expand its presence in the state after gaining momentum in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and its performance in the Thiruvanathapuram Municipal Corporation.

According to the Election Commission, voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry. Tight security arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth and peaceful polling. Polling teams have already been given all the necessary materials, including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), ahead of the voting day.

Kerala Political History: Kerala has traditionally seen a direct political fight between the CPI(M)- led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). But in the 2026 Assembly election, the BJP-led NDA has also emerged as an important contender in the state’s political battle.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF is trying to win a third straight term in power, while the UDF is aiming to make a comeback. At the same time, BJP-led NDA is hoping to use this election as a major chance to strengthen its presence in Kerala politics.

FAQs

When is Kerala Assembly Election 2026 voting and what are timings?

Voting for the Kerala Assembly Election 2026 is being held on April 9. Polling started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm across the state.

How many seats are there in the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026?

Kerala has a total of 140 Assembly seats, and voting is being held in a single phase for all constituencies.

Who are the main parties in the Kerala Elections?

The main contenders in the Kerala Elections are the LDF led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the UDF led by the Congress, and the BJP-led NDA which is trying to rise its presence in the state.

Can Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan win for third time?

The LDF is aiming for a historic third consecutive term after completing 1- years in power.

Can BJP win in Kerala Elections?

The BJP-led NDA is trying to improve its position in Kerala. The alliance is hoping to build on its recent gains.

Also Read: Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Who Will Assam Vote For Today? It’s Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Gaurav Gogoi; Polling To Begin Shortly