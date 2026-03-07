Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin Live Score ISL: Both Teams Eye First Win In Southern Derby

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as KBFC take on CFC in Ernakulam. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.
Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin ISL Live Score and Updates: The Southern Derby between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC tonight at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on Saturday 7th March in Kochi is far more than just a regional rivalry; it is a critical survival battle for two of the ISL’s most storied franchises. As the 2025-26 season reaches its early boiling point, both teams find themselves in the unusual and uncomfortable position of being winless after three matches.
For the Kerala Blasters, the situation is particularly dire as they sit at the bottom of the table with zero points. Despite showing flashes of technical brilliance and dominating possession in their previous outings, a lack of clinical finishing has cost them dearly, most recently in a stinging 1–2 defeat to league debutants Inter Kashi. The “Manjappada” faithful will be out in full force, but their support comes with the heavy expectation of a turnaround.
Chennaiyin FC enter the cauldron of Kochi in a slightly better tactical position, having secured their first point of the campaign through a hard-fought 1–1 draw against Odisha FC. The “Marina Machans” have shown glimpses of defensive resilience, led by the veteran Elsinho, but their offensive output remains a concern, having found the back of the net only once this season.
Since their first meeting in 2014, the two sides have faced each other 24 times in the league. Kerala Blasters hold a razor-thin advantage with 8 victories, while Chennaiyin FC has claimed 7 wins. The most common outcome of this high-intensity clash has been a stalemate, with 9 matches ending in a draw.
While Chennaiyin dominated the early years—including a memorable 6–3 victory in 2020—the momentum has shifted significantly toward the men in yellow recently. Kerala Blasters “did the double” over the Marina Machans in the 2024-25 season, securing a 3–0 win at home and a 3–1 victory in the return leg. As they head into tonight’s clash in Kochi, Chennaiyin will be desperate not only for their first win of the 2025-26 season but also to bridge the gap in this storied head-to-head record.
Kick-off: 7:30 PM IST, Saturday, March 7, 2026
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ernakulam
The first Southern derby of the season! It’s gonna be epic as both teams chase their first win!
𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐎𝐔𝐓𝐇𝐒𝐈𝐃𝐄 ⚔️
An old rivalry, renewed outfits, and reignited spirits take the ring in #Kochi as @KeralaBlasters welcome @ChennaiyinFC! 🔥
Watch #KBFCCFC LIVE only on @FanCode and #SonySportsTen2! 📺#ISL12 pic.twitter.com/GbkqSQPkjN
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 7, 2026
KBFC Coach David Catala and star player Victor Bertomeu have their say ahead of the big clash!
The response starts now ⚔️🟡🔵
David Catala and Victor Bertomeu address the press ahead of #KBFCCFC 🎙️🎥
Watch the full presser on our YouTube channel ▶️
Click here: https://t.co/EbHxV6t5ii#KeralaBlasters #KBFC #YennumYellow #ISL12 pic.twitter.com/8rcGo0kupG
— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) March 7, 2026
CFC Coach Clifford Miranda and goalkeeper Mohammed Nawaz have their say ahead of the big clash!
Head Coach Clifford Rayes Miranda and Mohammad Nawaz ahead of the Blasters clash.
Match Preview: https://t.co/Xc7pezIbbg#AllInForChennaiyin pic.twitter.com/pI8NH5G9JH
— Chennaiyin F.C. (@ChennaiyinFC) March 7, 2026
Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC have met 24 times in the league since 2014. The Blasters hold a slight edge with eight wins, while Chennaiyin have seven victories, with nine matches ending in draws. Although Chennaiyin dominated the early meetings—including a 6–3 win in 2020—the balance has recently shifted. Kerala Blasters completed a league double in the 2024–25 season, winning 3–0 at home and 3–1 away. Heading into the clash in Kochi, Chennaiyin will be eager to secure their first win of the 2025–26 campaign and narrow the gap in the head-to-head record.
Chennaiyin FC head into Kochi with slightly better momentum after earning their first point of the season in a gritty 1–1 draw against Odisha FC. The “Marina Machans” have displayed some defensive solidity under the guidance of experienced defender Elsinho, but their attack has struggled so far, managing just one goal in the campaign.