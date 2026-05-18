Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa Live Score ISL 2026: KBFC 0-0 FCG | Tuskers, Gaurs Eye Birght Start With All Eyes On Victor Bertomeu & Dejan Drazic

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2026 Live: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage clash as KBFC aim to finish on a high at home against FCG. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.
Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2026 Live Score: Kerala Blasters will host their fellow southern team, FC Goa, in what is the last encounter of the two teams this season. While for many this game might look inconsequential, it is a great opportunity for both teams to end their season on a high note. The hosts have won four of their last five games, including a three-match winning streak. KBFC would want to give their fans another opportunity to cheer as they face the Gaurs. Meanwhile, FCG comes into this game on the back of a draw against Mohun Bagan and a loss to Jamshedpur FC. Stay tuned for Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa live score, Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa key moments, and real-time coverage from this KBFC vs FCG ISL 2026 encounter here on NewsX.
For the 23rd time, two of the top ISL teams that have produced some memorable games will square off. FC Goa has the best head-to-head record against Kerala Blasters FC, and the game is sure to be thrilling. FC Goa has won about 13 of their previous 22 meetings, while The Tuskers have only defeated them five times and drawn four of them.
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|Score (KBFC – Opp)
|April 11, 2026
|Bengaluru FC
|Away (Bengaluru)
|Win
|2 – 1
|April 15, 2026
|NorthEast United FC
|Home (Kochi)
|Draw
|1 – 1
|April 18, 2026
|Jamshedpur FC
|Home (Kochi)
|Win
|2 – 0
|April 23, 2026
|Odisha FC
|Home (Kochi)
|Win
|2 – 1
|May 10, 2026
|Mohammedan SC
|Home (Kochi)
|Win
|3 – 1
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|Score (FCG – Opp)
|April 10, 2026
|Odisha FC
|Home (Fatorda)
|Win
|3 – 1
|April 18, 2026
|Mumbai City FC
|Home (Fatorda)
|Win
|2 – 0
|April 24, 2026
|NorthEast United FC
|Away (Guwahati)
|Win
|2 – 0
|May 1, 2026
|Jamshedpur FC
|Away (Jamshedpur)
|Loss
|0 – 2
|May 9, 2026
|Mohun Bagan SG
|Home (Fatorda)
|Draw
|1 – 1
Kerala Blasters Predicted Lineup: Arsh (GK); Saheef, Hormipam, Ndiaye Fallou, Bikash Yumnam, Kevin Yoke, Vibin Mohanan, Matias Hernandes, Nihal Sudheesh, Victor Bertemou, Muhammed Ajsal
FC Goa Predicted Lineup: Hritik Tiwari (GK), Boris Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Pol Moreno, Aaksh Sangwan, Ayush Chhetri, Raynier Fernandes, Abdul Rabeeh, Mohammed Yasir, Brison Fernandes, Muhammed Nemil
The boys are here. Let’s get to work. 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/psY0eBA1eJ
— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) May 18, 2026
The live action from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi is only 20 minutes away. While the clash might not have any effect on the ISL 2026 points table, the home fans certainly would want to end the season with four wins in a row. Meanwhile, FC Goa having been winless in their last two games would aim to spoil the Blasters’ party and end their campaign with a win.
All eyes would be on Kerala Blasters’ Victor Bertomeu and FC Goa’s Dejan Drazic. The two forwards have been the highest goal-scorers for their teams this season and would once again be key to the success of their teams.
There’s no place like home 🏠💛#KeralaBlasters #KBFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/Jie4hunBNT
— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) May 18, 2026
While many fans would think that this clash is inconsequential, a lot is riding on this game. With teams only facing each other once this season, the winner of this clash would hold the bragging rights till they meet again, possibly in the next season.