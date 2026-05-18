Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa Live Score ISL 2026: KBFC 0-0 FCG | Tuskers, Gaurs Eye Birght Start With All Eyes On Victor Bertomeu & Dejan Drazic

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2026 Live: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage clash as KBFC aim to finish on a high at home against FCG. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, ISL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2026 Live Score: Kerala Blasters will host their fellow southern team, FC Goa, in what is the last encounter of the two teams this season. While for many this game might look inconsequential, it is a great opportunity for both teams to end their season on a high note. The hosts have won four of their last five games, including a three-match winning streak. KBFC would want to give their fans another opportunity to cheer as they face the Gaurs. Meanwhile, FCG comes into this game on the back of a draw against Mohun Bagan and a loss to Jamshedpur FC. Stay tuned for Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa live score, Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa key moments, and real-time coverage from this KBFC vs FCG ISL 2026 encounter here on NewsX.

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa: Head-to-Head Record

For the 23rd time, two of the top ISL teams that have produced some memorable games will square off. FC Goa has the best head-to-head record against Kerala Blasters FC, and the game is sure to be thrilling. FC Goa has won about 13 of their previous 22 meetings, while The Tuskers have only defeated them five times and drawn four of them.

KBFC vs FCG: Kerala Blasters Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Score (KBFC – Opp) April 11, 2026 Bengaluru FC Away (Bengaluru) Win 2 – 1 April 15, 2026 NorthEast United FC Home (Kochi) Draw 1 – 1 April 18, 2026 Jamshedpur FC Home (Kochi) Win 2 – 0 April 23, 2026 Odisha FC Home (Kochi) Win 2 – 1 May 10, 2026 Mohammedan SC Home (Kochi) Win 3 – 1

KBFC vs FCG: FC Goa Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Score (FCG – Opp) April 10, 2026 Odisha FC Home (Fatorda) Win 3 – 1 April 18, 2026 Mumbai City FC Home (Fatorda) Win 2 – 0 April 24, 2026 NorthEast United FC Away (Guwahati) Win 2 – 0 May 1, 2026 Jamshedpur FC Away (Jamshedpur) Loss 0 – 2 May 9, 2026 Mohun Bagan SG Home (Fatorda) Draw 1 – 1

KBFC vs FCG, ISL 2026: Kerala Blasters Predicted Lineup

Kerala Blasters Predicted Lineup: Arsh (GK); Saheef, Hormipam, Ndiaye Fallou, Bikash Yumnam, Kevin Yoke, Vibin Mohanan, Matias Hernandes, Nihal Sudheesh, Victor Bertemou, Muhammed Ajsal

KBFC vs FCG, ISL 2026: FC Goa Predicted Lineup

FC Goa Predicted Lineup: Hritik Tiwari (GK), Boris Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Pol Moreno, Aaksh Sangwan, Ayush Chhetri, Raynier Fernandes, Abdul Rabeeh, Mohammed Yasir, Brison Fernandes, Muhammed Nemil