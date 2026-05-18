Kerala Blasters vs Goa Live Score ISL 2026: KBFC 1-1 FCG After 65 Minutes | Muhammed Nemil Scores To Level The Tie After Kevin Yoke Gave Manjappada The Lead

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2026 Live: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage clash as KBFC aim to finish on a high at home against FCG. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.
Kerala Blasters vs Goa ISL 2026 Live Score: Kerala Blasters will host their fellow southern team, FC Goa, in what is the last encounter of the two teams this season. While for many this game might look inconsequential, it is a great opportunity for both teams to end their season on a high note. The hosts have won four of their last five games, including a three-match winning streak. KBFC would want to give their fans another opportunity to cheer as they face the Gaurs. Meanwhile, FCG comes into this game on the back of a draw against Mohun Bagan and a loss to Jamshedpur FC. Stay tuned for Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa live score, Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa key moments, and real-time coverage from this KBFC vs FCG ISL 2026 encounter here on NewsX.
For the 23rd time, two of the top ISL teams that have produced some memorable games will square off. FC Goa has the best head-to-head record against Kerala Blasters FC, and the game is sure to be thrilling. FC Goa has won about 13 of their previous 22 meetings, while The Tuskers have only defeated them five times and drawn four of them.
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|Score (KBFC – Opp)
|April 11, 2026
|Bengaluru FC
|Away (Bengaluru)
|Win
|2 – 1
|April 15, 2026
|NorthEast United FC
|Home (Kochi)
|Draw
|1 – 1
|April 18, 2026
|Jamshedpur FC
|Home (Kochi)
|Win
|2 – 0
|April 23, 2026
|Odisha FC
|Home (Kochi)
|Win
|2 – 1
|May 10, 2026
|Mohammedan SC
|Home (Kochi)
|Win
|3 – 1
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|Score (FCG – Opp)
|April 10, 2026
|Odisha FC
|Home (Fatorda)
|Win
|3 – 1
|April 18, 2026
|Mumbai City FC
|Home (Fatorda)
|Win
|2 – 0
|April 24, 2026
|NorthEast United FC
|Away (Guwahati)
|Win
|2 – 0
|May 1, 2026
|Jamshedpur FC
|Away (Jamshedpur)
|Loss
|0 – 2
|May 9, 2026
|Mohun Bagan SG
|Home (Fatorda)
|Draw
|1 – 1
Kerala Blasters Predicted Lineup: Arsh (GK); Saheef, Hormipam, Ndiaye Fallou, Bikash Yumnam, Kevin Yoke, Vibin Mohanan, Matias Hernandes, Nihal Sudheesh, Victor Bertemou, Muhammed Ajsal
FC Goa Predicted Lineup: Hritik Tiwari (GK), Boris Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Pol Moreno, Aaksh Sangwan, Ayush Chhetri, Raynier Fernandes, Abdul Rabeeh, Mohammed Yasir, Brison Fernandes, Muhammed Nemil
Kevin Yoke is putting on a great display of ability. The midfielder after scoring the opening goal almost provided the assist for a second goal but the head from a KBFC forward did not trouble Bob Johnson’s goalkeeper.
Mohammad Nemil has levelled the tie with a fantastic goal in the 63rd minute. He took a touch in the penalty box to set the ball and then shot to get FC Goa back in this game.
Kerala Blasters’ Fallou and FC Goa’s Nemil confronted each other after the former made a foul. Meanwhile, Nemil was booked and shown the yellow card. Nemil then hit a shot that disturbed the net, but the referee had blown the whistle for an offside from the free-kick.
Kerala Blasters would want to make sure they can keep FC Goa players from scoring. Ideally, the hosts would know that a one-goal lead might not be enough as they search for their fourth win on the trot.
Kevin Yoke has provided the opening goal for the Kerala Blasters. The midfielder shot from outside the penalty box and scored one of the best goals in the Indian Super League 2026 season.