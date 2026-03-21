Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin Live Score ISL: Manjapadda Search For First Win At Home

Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as KBFC take on PFC in Kochi. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.
Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL, Live Score and Updates: The lights at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi will shine bright tonight, March 21, 2026, as the Kerala Blasters take on Punjab FC. This isn’t just another league match; for the Blasters, it is a desperate fight for survival and a chance to win back a fading fanbase. For Punjab FC, it’s an opportunity to move up the table and distance themselves from the mid-table scrap.
The 2025-26 campaign has been nothing short of a nightmare for the Tuskers. Currently sitting 13th in the table (just above the relegation zone) with only 1 point from 5 games, the pressure on Head Coach David Catala is immense. The Blasters have lost all their home games so far this season, a statistic that has seen stadium attendance hit record lows.
The biggest issue has been a toothless attack, having scored only one goal all season. With creative sparks missing and the team looking “clueless” in the final third, tonight is likely the final stand for the current leadership. They must find a way to ignite players like Victor Bertomeu and Kevin Yoke if they are to secure their first three points of the season.
Punjab FC enters Kochi in much better spirits, currently occupying 8th place with 5 points. They are coming off a heroic 1-1 draw against FC Goa, where they played with ten men for nearly half the match. Under coach Panagiotis Dilmperis, the “Shers” have developed a reputation for being incredibly difficult to break down.
However, they face a significant setback tonight. Their leading goal-scorer, Nsungusi Effiong, is suspended following a red card in the previous outing. Punjab will look to Manglenthang Kipgen and Muhammed Uvais to provide the creative outlet and exploit a fragile Kerala defense that has looked vulnerable under pressure.
While the rivalry is relatively new to the ISL, the numbers show a slight edge for the visitors in recent league history:
|Competition
|Total Matches
|Kerala Blasters Wins
|Punjab FC Wins
|Draws
|ISL (All-Time)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|All Competitions
|6
|3
|2
|1
Kerala Blasters getting ready for Saturday night showdown!
All set for Saturday evening in Yellow and Blue ✨#KeralaBlasters #KBFC #YennumYellow #KBFCPFC #ISL12 pic.twitter.com/TlqAzuriYx
— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) March 21, 2026
Punjab FC arrive in Kochi with confidence, sitting 8th on the table with five points. They are coming off a resilient 1-1 draw against FC Goa, despite playing a large part of the game with ten men under coach Panagiotis Dilmperis, earning a reputation for defensive solidity. However, they will miss top scorer Nsungusi Effiong due to suspension. The responsibility now falls on Manglenthang Kipgen and Muhammed Uvais to create chances and take advantage of a shaky Kerala defence.
The 2025–26 season has been disastrous for the Tuskers, who sit 13th with just one point from five matches. Head coach David Catala is under heavy pressure as the team has lost every home game, leading to a sharp drop in attendance. Their main concern is a struggling attack, with only one goal scored so far. Lacking creativity and direction in the final third, this match could be crucial for the current setup. Players like Victor Bertomeu and Kevin Yoke need to step up if they hope to secure their first win.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ISL 2025-26 match between Kerala Blasters and Punjab FC!