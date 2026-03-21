Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: KBFC 0-3 PFC At Half-Time | Zeljkovic, Osuji, Ramirez On Target For The Shers

Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as KBFC take on PFC in Kochi. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin Live Score ISL. Photo: Kerala Blasters/Punjab FC- X

Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL, Live Score and Updates: It’s half-time at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and Punjab FC head into the break with a commanding 3-0 lead over Kerala Blasters FC. Punjab have been clinical in front of goal and equally solid at the back, leaving the hosts with little room to respond. Kerala Blasters, still searching for their first win, have looked out of ideas and struggled to make an impact going forward. Zeljkovic, Osuji and Ramirez were on target for the hosts. With a three-goal deficit, the home side now face a huge task in the second half if they are to stage any kind of comeback. Stay tuned for KBFC vs PFC live score, KBFC vs PFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster KBFC vs PFC encounter here on NewsX.

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Kerala Blasters: A Season of Desperation

The 2025-26 campaign has been nothing short of a nightmare for the Tuskers. Currently sitting 13th in the table (just above the relegation zone) with only 1 point from 5 games, the pressure on Head Coach David Catala is immense. The Blasters have lost all their home games so far this season, a statistic that has seen stadium attendance hit record lows.

The biggest issue has been a toothless attack, having scored only one goal all season. With creative sparks missing and the team looking “clueless” in the final third, tonight is likely the final stand for the current leadership. They must find a way to ignite players like Victor Bertomeu and Kevin Yoke if they are to secure their first three points of the season.

Punjab FC: Grit and Resilience

Punjab FC enters Kochi in much better spirits, currently occupying 8th place with 5 points. They are coming off a heroic 1-1 draw against FC Goa, where they played with ten men for nearly half the match. Under coach Panagiotis Dilmperis, the “Shers” have developed a reputation for being incredibly difficult to break down.

However, they face a significant setback tonight. Their leading goal-scorer, Nsungusi Effiong, is suspended following a red card in the previous outing. Punjab will look to Manglenthang Kipgen and Muhammed Uvais to provide the creative outlet and exploit a fragile Kerala defense that has looked vulnerable under pressure.

Head-to-Head Record

While the rivalry is relatively new to the ISL, the numbers show a slight edge for the visitors in recent league history: