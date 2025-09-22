LIVE TV
{LIVE} Kerala Lottery Result Today 22.9.2025 Bhagyathara BT-21 MONDAY Lucky Draw To Be Declared At 3 PM. Check Full Winners List 1st Prize

🕒 Updated: September 22, 2025 11:49:56 IST
✍️ Written by: Shubhi

{LIVE} Kerala Lottery Result Today 22.9.2025 Bhagyathara BT-21 MONDAY: The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Bhagyathara BT-21 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!



Kerala Lottery Results Today 22-09-2025 LIVE Updates, Kerala Bhagyathara BT-21 Lottery Result Today LIVE, statelottery.kerala.gov.in: On Saturday at 3 PM, the announcement for the Kerala Bhagyathara BT-21 Bumper Lucky Draw will be made. The first prize of Rs. 1 Crore exceeds the other prizes. The results of the long-awaited Kerala Bhagyathara BT-21 Bumper Lottery were announced today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Tickets, which cost ₹50 apiece, feature the draw number following the prefix “BT.” Lottery draws are held daily at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The announcement of the Kerala Bhagyathara BT-21 Bumper Lucky Draw results will be made on Friday at 3:00 PM. The first prize winner will win ₹1 Crore. The Kerala government conducts seven different weekly lotteries, including Bhagyathara BT-21 daily (statelottery.kerala.gov.in).

Kerala Lottery Result OUT @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Bhagyathara BT-21 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Result 22-09-2025: Full List of Bhagyathara BT-21 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – 

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No – 

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No –  

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No – 

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: 

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No – 

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No – 

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No – 

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No – 

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No – 

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 22-09-2025: Prize structure of Bhagyathara BT-21 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000 
5th Prize: ₹2,000 
6th Prize: ₹1,000 
7th Prize: ₹5,00 
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

Stay Tuned To NewsX For Live Updates On Kerala Bhagyathara BT-21 Lottery Result Today

Live Updates

  • 11:49 (IST) 22 Sep 2025

    Kerala Lottery Result LIVE day 22-09-2025: Prize Money Deductions

    If you win a prize, do remember that 30% of the amount you win will be deducted as tax, and another 10% as agent commission. These deductions are made from the total prize money that you win.

  • 10:13 (IST) 22 Sep 2025

    LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: Online Ticket Purchase Warning

    Stay updated with us for Kerala Lottery results on 22-09-2025. Please note that purchasing Kerala lottery tickets online is strictly prohibited, as the state government does not permit the sale or purchase of tickets through online mediums. Anyone doing so may face legal proceedings or penalties. Participants are requested to buy tickets from authorized offline vendors to avoid any legal complications.










