{LIVE} Kerala Lottery Result Today 22.9.2025 Bhagyathara BT-21 MONDAY Lucky Draw To Be Declared At 3 PM. Check Full Winners List 1st Prize

{LIVE} Kerala Lottery Result Today 22.9.2025 Bhagyathara BT-21 MONDAY: The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Bhagyathara BT-21 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!
Kerala Lottery Results Today 22-09-2025 LIVE Updates, Kerala Bhagyathara BT-21 Lottery Result Today LIVE, statelottery.kerala.gov.in: On Saturday at 3 PM, the announcement for the Kerala Bhagyathara BT-21 Bumper Lucky Draw will be made. The first prize of Rs. 1 Crore exceeds the other prizes. The results of the long-awaited Kerala Bhagyathara BT-21 Bumper Lottery were announced today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Tickets, which cost ₹50 apiece, feature the draw number following the prefix “BT.” Lottery draws are held daily at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The announcement of the Kerala Bhagyathara BT-21 Bumper Lucky Draw results will be made on Friday at 3:00 PM. The first prize winner will win ₹1 Crore. The Kerala government conducts seven different weekly lotteries, including Bhagyathara BT-21 daily (statelottery.kerala.gov.in).
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)
If you win a prize, do remember that 30% of the amount you win will be deducted as tax, and another 10% as agent commission. These deductions are made from the total prize money that you win.
Stay updated with us for Kerala Lottery results on 22-09-2025. Please note that purchasing Kerala lottery tickets online is strictly prohibited, as the state government does not permit the sale or purchase of tickets through online mediums. Anyone doing so may face legal proceedings or penalties. Participants are requested to buy tickets from authorized offline vendors to avoid any legal complications.