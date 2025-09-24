{LIVE} Kerala Lottery Result Today 24.9.2025 (Dhanalekshmi DL-19) Wednesday Lucky Draw to be Declared At 3 PM. Check Full Winners List 1st Prize

Kerala Lottery Results Today 24-09-2025 LIVE Updates, Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-19 Lottery Result Today LIVE, statelottery.kerala.gov.in: On Wednesday at 3 PM, the announcement for the Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-19 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared. The first prize of Rs. 1 Crore exceeds the other prizes. The results of the long-awaited Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-19 Bumper Lottery were announced today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Tickets, which cost ₹50 apiece, feature the draw number following the prefix “DL.” Lottery draws are held daily at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The announcement of the Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-19 Bumper Lucky Draw results will be made on Wednesday at 3:00 PM. The first prize winner will win ₹1 Crore. The Kerala government conducts seven different weekly lotteries, including Dhanalekshmi DL-19 daily (statelottery.kerala.gov.in).

Kerala Lottery Result OUT @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Dhanalekshmi DL-19 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Result 24-09-2025: Full List of Dhanalekshmi DL-19 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 24-09-2025: Prize structure of Dhanalekshmi DL-19 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹5,00

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)