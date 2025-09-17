Kerala Lottery Result Today (17-09-2025) LIVE: Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Wednesday Lucky Draw to be Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize Rs. 1 CRORE
Kerala Lottery Results Today 17-09-2025 LIVE Updates, Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Lottery Result Today LIVE, statelottery.kerala.gov.in: Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Bumper Wednesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM. The first prize of Rs. 1 CRORE is more than the other prizes. The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced today the outcome of the much-hyped Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Bumper Lottery. Tickets are priced at ₹50 each and are identified by the prefix “DL”, followed by the draw number. The lottery is conducted at 3 PM on a day at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Bumper Wednesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM. The first prize winner will be awarded a whopping ₹1 Crore. Held daily, the Dhanalekshmi DL-18 lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries operated by the Government of Kerala (statelottery.kerala.gov.in).
The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No –
Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No –
Third Prize Winners Ticket No –
Consolation Winner’s Ticket No –
Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000:
5th Prize Winners Ticket No –
6th Prize Winners Ticket No –
7th Prize Winners Ticket No –
8th Prize Winners Ticket No –
9th Prize Winners Ticket No –
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)
Stay updated with us for Kerala Lottery results on 17-09-2025. Please note that purchasing Kerala lottery tickets online is strictly prohibited, as the state government does not permit the sale or purchase of tickets through online mediums. Anyone doing so may face legal proceedings or penalties. Participants are requested to buy tickets from authorized offline vendors to avoid any legal complications.