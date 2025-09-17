Kerala Lottery Result Today (17-09-2025) LIVE: Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Wednesday Lucky Draw to be Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize Rs. 1 CRORE
Kerala Lottery Result Today (17-09-2025) LIVE: Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Wednesday Lucky Draw to be Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize Rs. 1 CRORE

🕒 Updated: September 17, 2025 12:18:12 IST
✍️ Written by: Shubhi

Kerala Lottery Result Today (17-09-2025) LIVE: Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Wednesday Lucky Draw to be Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize Rs. 1 CRORE

Kerala Lottery Result Today (17-09-2025) LIVE: Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Wednesday Lucky Draw to be Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize Rs. 1 CRORE

Kerala Lottery Results Today 17-09-2025 LIVE Updates, Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Lottery Result Today LIVE, statelottery.kerala.gov.in: Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Bumper Wednesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM. The first prize of  Rs. 1 CRORE is more than the other prizes. The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced today the outcome of the much-hyped Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Bumper Lottery.  Tickets are priced at ₹50 each and are identified by the prefix “DL”, followed by the draw number. The lottery is conducted at 3 PM on a day at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Bumper Wednesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM. The first prize winner will be awarded a whopping ₹1 Crore. Held daily, the Dhanalekshmi DL-18 lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries operated by the Government of Kerala (statelottery.kerala.gov.in).

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the  Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Result 17-09-2025: Full List of Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers
Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No –  

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No – 

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No –  

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No – 

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: 

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No – 

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No – 

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No – 

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No – 

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 16-09-2025: Prize structure of Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000 
5th Prize: ₹2,000 
6th Prize: ₹1,000 
7th Prize: ₹5,00 
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

Stay Tuned To NewsX For Live Updates On Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Lottery Result Today
 

Live Updates

  • 11:40 (IST) 17 Sep 2025

    LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: Online Ticket Purchase Warning

    Stay updated with us for Kerala Lottery results on 17-09-2025. Please note that purchasing Kerala lottery tickets online is strictly prohibited, as the state government does not permit the sale or purchase of tickets through online mediums. Anyone doing so may face legal proceedings or penalties. Participants are requested to buy tickets from authorized offline vendors to avoid any legal complications.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (17-09-2025) LIVE: Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Wednesday Lucky Draw to be Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize Rs. 1 CRORE

Kerala Lottery Result Today (17-09-2025) LIVE: Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Wednesday Lucky Draw to be Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize Rs. 1 CRORE

Kerala Lottery Result Today (17-09-2025) LIVE: Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Wednesday Lucky Draw to be Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize Rs. 1 CRORE
Kerala Lottery Result Today (17-09-2025) LIVE: Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Wednesday Lucky Draw to be Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize Rs. 1 CRORE
Kerala Lottery Result Today (17-09-2025) LIVE: Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Wednesday Lucky Draw to be Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize Rs. 1 CRORE
Kerala Lottery Result Today (17-09-2025) LIVE: Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Wednesday Lucky Draw to be Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize Rs. 1 CRORE

QUICK LINKS