Kerala State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Karunya Plus KN-625 Thursday Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

Kerala State Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Result Today (28-05-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala Karunya Plus KN-625 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Karunya Plus KN625 Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘KN’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where different lotteries are held on different weekdays throughout the week. This is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM.

The highly anticipated Kerala Karunya Plus KN625 Lottery Result will be declared today, Thursday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Karunya Plus KN625 Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it exciting cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner, and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.