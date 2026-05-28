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Kerala State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Karunya Plus KN-625 Thursday Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

🕒 Updated: May 28, 2026 13:41:50 IST
✍️ Written by: Vanshika Ahuja

Kerala State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Karunya Plus KN-625 Thursday Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

Kerala State Lottery Result Today
Kerala State Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Result Today (28-05-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala Karunya Plus KN-625 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Karunya Plus KN625 Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘KN’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where different lotteries are held on different weekdays throughout the week. This is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM.

The highly anticipated Kerala Karunya Plus KN625 Lottery Result will be declared today, Thursday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Karunya Plus KN625 Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it exciting cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner, and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 3 pm: Vishu Bumper BR103 @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/ 

Live Updates

  • 13:26 (IST) 28 May 2026

    Kerala Lottery Live Result Today, 28.05.2026: Prize structure Kerala Bumper Lottery

    1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
    2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
    3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
    4th Prize: ₹5,000
     5th Prize: ₹2,000
     6th Prize: ₹1,000
     7th Prize: ₹5,00
     8th Prize: ₹200
    9th Prize: ₹100
    Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Kerala State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Karunya Plus KN-625 Thursday Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

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Kerala State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Karunya Plus KN-625 Thursday Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

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Kerala State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Karunya Plus KN-625 Thursday Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore
Kerala State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Karunya Plus KN-625 Thursday Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore
Kerala State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Karunya Plus KN-625 Thursday Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore
Kerala State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Karunya Plus KN-625 Thursday Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

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