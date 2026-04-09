LIVE | KKR vs LSG Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Scorecard And Updates: Avesh Removes Rinku Singh; Lucknow Super Giants Choke Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens | KKR 111/4 in 13 Overs vs LSG

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score IPL 2026: Catch KKR vs LSG Live Score, KKR vs LSG live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants League match of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Kolkata here on NewsX. You can watch a live streaming of KKR vs LSG on JioHotstar and broadcast on Star Sports.

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026, 15th Match Live Score and Updates. Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Scorecard and Updates: Ajinkya Rahane (41) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (45) played solid hands for the Kolkata Knight Riders against Lucknow Super Giants in match no.15 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. Before this, Finn Allen was dismissed after a contentious catch from Digvesh Rathi. Stay tuned for KKR vs LSG Live Score, Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score, IPL 2026 live score, KKR vs LSG live cricket score, IPL 2026 match live score, key moments and real-time coverage from this blockbuster KKR vs LSG IPL encounter here on NewsX.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant, Lucknow Super Giants captain, won the toss at Eden Gardens against Kolkata Knight Riders in match no.15 of the IPL 2026 at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. Rishah Pant decided to bowl first in a clash that could be affected by rain. For KKR, Sunil Narine came back into the side, replacing Blessing Muzarabani in the team.

Kolkata Knight Riders come into this crucial clash against Lucknow Super Giants having won their first point. The point that many believed was a gift from the rain gods opened the campaign of the three-time champions. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant’s LSG also won their first game in their previous encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kolkata Knight Riders Team News

Kolkata Knight Riders have started their campaign on a sour note. The three-time champions faced setback after setback even before the season began. It all started with BCCI directing the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise to release Mustafizur Rahman from their team. Due to tensions in Bangladesh, the BCCI took this step, leaving KKR without one of their overseas players. Their next setbacks came in the form of injuries. Harshit Rana injured his hamstring during the T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up games and was ruled out of IPL 2026. Matheesha Pathirana injured himself during the ICC event. Pathirana, who has not been ruled out of the IPL, is yet to receive medical clearance from Sri Lanka Cricket. Akash Deep was then ruled out of the tournament, suffering an injury before the IPL 2026 began.

Lucknow Super Giants Team News

Lucknow Super Giants, led by Rishabh Pant, also started their campaign with a defeat. Captaining his team against his former side, Pant’s LSG lost to Delhi Capitals by six wickets. It was a colossal batting failure for the Super Giants in the opening game as they were bowled out for 141 runs. Meanwhile, in their following game, the Sanjiv Goenka-owned side bounced back strongly. Led by Mohammed Shami, the bowling attack performed exceptionally to restrict SRH to a score of 156 runs. Shami took two wickets while going for only nine runs in his four overs and was named the player of the match.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Varun Chakaravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra

Lucknow Super Giants Squad

Rishabh Pant (C and wk), Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Naman Tiwari, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohsin Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga