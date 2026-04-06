KKR vs PBKS Kolkata Weather Live Updates: Rain Delays Play At Eden Gardens, Washout On Cards

Stay updated with KKR vs PBKS weather live updates from Kolkata. With heavy rainfall and a Kalbaishakhi storm expected, find out the rain forecast for Eden Gardens, match cut-off times, and if the Nor'wester will play spoilsport in today's IPL 2026 match.

KKR vs PBKS Kolkata Rain Weather Live Updates. Photo: IPL/BCCI

KKR vs PBKS Kolkata Rain Live Updates, Kolkata Weather Today, KKR-Punjab Match: We are in for a long delay as the rain continues to downpour in Kolkata. The cut-off time for a 5-over match is 11:14 PM. As per the India Meteorological Department in Alipore, a low-pressure system extending from Bihar to Northeast India is causing unstable conditions over South Bengal, with rain and thunderstorms expected between April 5 and April 9. Stay tuned for KKR vs PBKS live weather, KKR vs PBKS live rain updates, Kolkata Weather Live Updates, IPL 2026 Live Score, Live cricket score, IPL live score today, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster KKR vs PBKS encounter here on NewsX.

Punjab Kings have enjoyed an impressive start to their campaign, winning both of their opening matches. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the team currently holds fourth place on the points table with four points. Their strong performances have given them early confidence, and they will be keen to maintain this winning streak to strengthen their position in the playoff race.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are still searching for form this season. Having suffered defeats in both of their first two games, they find themselves placed ninth in the standings. The side will be eager to bounce back and secure their first victory, especially in front of their home crowd, which could provide a much-needed boost.

Weather conditions in Kolkata may play a significant role in the match. Forecasts suggest a high likelihood of rain, with a 50–60 percent chance of showers during game time. The temperature is expected to hover around 27°C, raising the possibility of interruptions and adding an extra layer of uncertainty to the contest.

KKR vs PBKS- Full Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani.

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyala Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad.