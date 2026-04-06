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LIVE | KKR vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Live Updates: Rain Stops Match at Eden Gardens; Punjab Kings Rattle Kolkata Knight Riders With Early Wickets

🕒 Updated: April 6, 2026 20:02:13 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

KKR vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2026 Today: Catch KKR vs PBKS Live score, IPL 2026 live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match no. 12 of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Eden Gardens here on NewsX. You can watch the live streaming of KKR vs PBKS on the OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

LIVE | KKR vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Live Match Updates: Rain And Kalbaisakhi Storm to Play Spoilsport in Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Clash at Eden Gardens | X/BCCI
LIVE | KKR vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Live Match Updates: Rain And Kalbaisakhi Storm to Play Spoilsport in Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Clash at Eden Gardens | X/BCCI

IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score KKR vs PBKS Live Updates: Rain stops match at Eden Gardens as captain Ajiknkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi walk back to the pavilion. OUT! Xavier Bartlett picks up the wicket of KKR opener Finn Allen (6) and Cameron Green (4) in quick succession as Punjab Kings rattle Kolkata Knight Riders in match no.12 of the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens on Monday. Earlier, TOSS – Ajinkya Rahane wins the toss as KKR opted to bat first against Punjab Kings in Kolkata. Stay tuned for KKR vs PBKS live score, live cricket score, IPL live score, IPL 2026 live score, KKR vs PBKS live match updates, IPL 2026 live cricket updates, KKR vs PBKS live streaming, IPL live match streaming, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster encounter here on NewsX. The KKR skipper announced huge changes in the playing XI as ace spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine missed the all-important clash in Eden Gardens. 

Earlier, the Eden Gardens pitch is under covers as rain is predicted in the evening which is likely to disrupt the momentum of the Kolkata Knight Riders versus Punjab Kings match in IPL 2026. Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be under immense pressure when they take the field against an in-form Punjab Kings in Kolkata on Monday. After losing their opening match against Mumbai Indians, KKR suffered a crushing defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second game. With injuries to key players like Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Deep and Harshit Rana, the bigger concern remains a flawed team strategy that has disrupted their balance early in the season. 

KKR’s decision to part ways with title-winning (2024) captain Shreyas Iyer drew a lot of flak in cricketing circles, especially with the former skipper guiding PBKS to the 2025 final. Meanwhile, KKR endured a horrible campaign in 2025 under Ajinkya Rahane. The Shah Rukh Khan-co-owned franchise finished eighth on the IPL 2025 points table with five wins and seven losses. Rahane started the IPL 2026 season with a fine half-century against the Mumbai Indians but failed to carry his form into the next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, more than his batting, it is his leadership and tactical calls that continue to be questioned by fans and pundits.

Ahead of the Punjab Kings encounter at Eden Gardens, KKR’s team combination remains a major talking point. Despite having quality overseas players like Finn Allen, Tim Seifert and Rachin Ravindra, the franchise has struggled to utilise its resources while persisting with underperforming combinations. With strategy, selection, and leadership all under the scanner, the Eden Gardens clash against Punjab Kings could prove decisive in shaping KKR’s IPL 2026 campaign.

KKR vs PBKS SQUADS 

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Rovman Powell, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra.

Live Updates

  • 19:49 (IST) 06 Apr 2026

    IPL 2026 Live Score Today: Bartlett's Double Blow Jolts KKR

    WICKET! Another one for KKR. Xavier Bartlett is on fire with the new ball, gets it to shape away again from a hard length. Cameron Green hangs on the crease, pushes at it away from the body, and nicks off. Straightforward take for Prabhsimran Singh behind the stumps. Two edges, two wickets, KKR in early trouble. Kolkata Knight Riders 16/2 in 2 overs vs Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens

  • 19:42 (IST) 06 Apr 2026

    KKR vs PBKS Live Score Today: Bartlett Strikes, Allen Departs!

    OUT! Finn Allen (6) departs. Xavier Bartlett sticks to that nagging short-of-a-length line, shaping it away, and finally gets his reward. Allen had only one plan—go hard down the ground—but this time he takes on a slightly fuller ball, swings through the line, and gets a thick outside edge, Prabhsimran Singh takes an easy catch. The struggle ends, and KKR lose their first. KKR 12/1 in 1.4 overs vs PBKS at Eden Gardens

  • 19:35 (IST) 06 Apr 2026

    Live Cricket Score KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: Streaky Start For Kolkata!

    FOUR! Bright start for KKR—12 off the opening over. Arshdeep Singh can’t believe it, hands on head. He nails the inswinging yorker on leg stump, but Finn Allen somehow digs it out off the inside edge—squirts through his legs and races to the fine leg fence. A low full toss in the end, and Allen rides his luck! Kolkata Knight Riders 12/0 in 1 over vs Punjab Kings

  • 19:29 (IST) 06 Apr 2026

    KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Game Time at Eden Gardens

    We’re all set at Eden Gardens! Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen walk out to the middle, with Rahane taking strike. Arshdeep Singh has the new ball in hand and will open the attack—one slip in place. Game on!

  • 19:26 (IST) 06 Apr 2026

    IPL 2026 Live Updates KKR vs PBKS Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI

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LIVE | KKR vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Live Updates: Rain Stops Match at Eden Gardens; Punjab Kings Rattle Kolkata Knight Riders With Early Wickets

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LIVE | KKR vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Live Updates: Rain Stops Match at Eden Gardens; Punjab Kings Rattle Kolkata Knight Riders With Early Wickets
LIVE | KKR vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Live Updates: Rain Stops Match at Eden Gardens; Punjab Kings Rattle Kolkata Knight Riders With Early Wickets
LIVE | KKR vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Live Updates: Rain Stops Match at Eden Gardens; Punjab Kings Rattle Kolkata Knight Riders With Early Wickets
LIVE | KKR vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Live Updates: Rain Stops Match at Eden Gardens; Punjab Kings Rattle Kolkata Knight Riders With Early Wickets

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