LIVE | KKR vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Live Match Updates: Rain And Kalbaisakhi Storm to Play Spoilsport in Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Clash at Eden Gardens

LIVE | KKR vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Live Match Updates: Rain And Kalbaisakhi Storm to Play Spoilsport in Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Clash at Eden Gardens | X/BCCI

IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score KKR vs PBKS Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders head into their KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash under pressure, needing a strong turnaround against an in-form Punjab Kings in Kolkata on Monday. The three-time champions are staring at a third straight defeat, with injuries to key pacers compounding issues, but the bigger concern remains a flawed team strategy that has disrupted their balance early in the season. Stay tuned for KKR vs PBKS live score, live cricket score, IPL live score, IPL 2026 live score, KKR vs PBKS live match updates, IPL 2026 live cricket updates, KKR vs PBKS live streaming, IPL live match streaming, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster KKR vs PBKS encounter here on NewsX.

The decision to part ways with Shreyas Iyer after the 2024 title has come under scrutiny, especially with the former skipper guiding PBKS to the 2025 final. In contrast, KKR endured a poor previous campaign and are yet to KKR stability under Ajinkya Rahane, whose form has been decent but leadership and tactical calls continue to be questioned ahead of this crucial IPL 2026 encounter.

KKR’s team combination remains a major talking point. Despite having quality overseas options like Finn Allen, Tim Seifert and Rachin Ravindra, the franchise has struggled to utilise its resources, while persisting with underperforming combinations. With strategy, selection, and leadership all under the scanner, the Eden Gardens clash against the Punjab Kings could prove decisive in shaping KKR’s IPL 2026 campaign.

KKR vs PBKS SQUADS

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad.