Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Highlights IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi Star For DC In 40-Run Win Over KKR

KKR vs DC Live Score IPL 2026: Catch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, KKR vs DC live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the KKR vs DC match of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Kolkata here on NewsX. You can watch a live streaming of KKR vs DC on JioHotstar and broadcast on Star Sports.
KKR vs DC, IPL 2026 Live Score: Delhi Capitals finish only below Punjab Kings in sixth position on the table after a dominant victory to close out their season. Kolkata Knight Riders decided to bowl first earlier in the day, but DC’s openers made sure they had a solid foundation from the outset. Axar Patel and David Miller made significant contributions that helped Delhi surpass the 200-run threshold, while KL Rahul shone with a scorching 60 off 30 deliveries. In response, KKR got off to a fast start and appeared promising. However, the impetus waned and the asking rate continued to rise after the initial stand was broken. Despite a tough half-century from Ajinkya Rahane, the pursuit never really took control. DC finally won by a commanding 40 runs thanks to a disciplined bowling performance from Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, and Kuldeep Yadav.
Kolkata Knight Riders got off to the worst start possible in IPL 2026. The Knight Riders were winless in the first six games. However, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side has had a great turnaround, winning six of their next seven games and finds themselves in the race to the playoffs even though they need a huge win and, more importantly, the Rajasthan Royals to lose the ongoing match against the Mumbai Indians.
It is yet another trademark Delhi Capitals season. The Axar Patel-led side started off with a couple of wins and then lost a couple of games, including a one-run defeat to GT. DC failed in their next few games and won only two of their nine games. Coming into this game against the Knight Riders, DC have been eliminated from the IPL 2026 playoffs race despite winning two games on the bounce.
Ajinkya Rahane (C), Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya (wk), Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
Axar Patel (C), Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Prithvi Shaw, Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Kyle Jamieson, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Pathum Nissanka, Auqib Nabi Dar, Rehan Ahmed
Kolkata Knight Riders’ playoffs scenario remains in focus ahead of their clash against the Delhi Capitals. While the Ajinkya Rahane-led side could be knocked out if RR wins the afternoon game against the Mumbai Indians, they can make it to the playoffs if the result goes in their favour. The hosts would then have to register a thumping victory by around 70 or more runs to get their net run rate past Punjab Kings.
To cap off their collapse, KKR gifted a wicket in the form of a runout. Rovman Powell was the guilty man as Sameer Rizvi fired a direct hit from the deep. Meanwhile, Anukul Roy and Kartik Tyagi were dismissed as well in the 18th over.
The Kolkata Knight Riders batters are falling like ninepins. After a double-wicket over from Kuldeep, Axar Patel dismissed Tejasvi Dahiya tou put KKR under even more pressure.
Against his former team, Kuldeep Yadav is putting on a masterclass performance. The left-arm chinaman returning to bowl his third over took a couple of wickets in successive balls. He dismissed Ajinkya Rahane and Rinku Singh. Now, DC would believe they are firm favourites to win this match.
Delhi Capitals have bounced back with wickets in back-to-back overs. After Ngidi, it is Kuldeep Yadav who has struck with only his fourth ball in the game. He dismissed Cameron Green to provide the edge to DC. Notably, Kuldeep had missed the last couple of games. However, right after taking the wicket, Kuldeep hurt his ankle on the next ball and required medical attention from the physio. But he continued with the over and bowled the final ball.
Lungi Ngidi once again returned to the attack and picked up a crucial wicket once again. Ngidi dismissed Manish Pandey to break the third-wicket stand. Ajinkya Rahane holds the key for Kolkata Knight Riders as they look to end their season with a win.