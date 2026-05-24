Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Match Scorecard Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: KKR Eliminated As RR Beats MI By 30 Runs

KKR vs DC Live Score IPL 2026: Catch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, KKR vs DC live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the KKR vs DC match of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Kolkata here on NewsX. You can watch a live streaming of KKR vs DC on JioHotstar and broadcast on Star Sports.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2026 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders were eliminated even before the fifth over was bowled in the first innings. With the Rajasthan Royals defeating the Mumbai Indians, they have taken the fourth IPL 2026 playoffs spot. KKR and Delhi Capitals face each other in the last game of the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Stay tuned for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 live score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster RCB vs PBKS IPL encounter here on NewsX.

KKR vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders got off to the worst start possible in IPL 2026. The Knight Riders were winless in the first six games. However, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side has had a great turnaround, winning six of their next seven games and finds themselves in the race to the playoffs even though they need a huge win and, more importantly, the Rajasthan Royals to lose the ongoing match against the Mumbai Indians.

KKR vs DC: Delhi Capitals Preview

It is yet another trademark Delhi Capitals season. The Axar Patel-led side started off with a couple of wins and then lost a couple of games, including a one-run defeat to GT. DC failed in their next few games and won only two of their nine games. Coming into this game against the Knight Riders, DC have been eliminated from the IPL 2026 playoffs race despite winning two games on the bounce.

KKR vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Squad IPL 2026

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya (wk), Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra

KKR vs DC: Delhi Capitals Squad IPL 2026

Axar Patel (C), Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Prithvi Shaw, Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Kyle Jamieson, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Pathum Nissanka, Auqib Nabi Dar, Rehan Ahmed

KKR vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Playoffs Scenario in focus

Kolkata Knight Riders’ playoffs scenario remains in focus ahead of their clash against the Delhi Capitals. While the Ajinkya Rahane-led side could be knocked out if RR wins the afternoon game against the Mumbai Indians, they can make it to the playoffs if the result goes in their favour. The hosts would then have to register a thumping victory by around 70 or more runs to get their net run rate past Punjab Kings.