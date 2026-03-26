Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score PSL 2026: Defending Champions LAH Eye Bright Start, HK Debuts

Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen- Check Out the live updates from the LAH vs HYK PSL 2026 match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.
Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score and Updates PSL 2026: The 2026 season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to get underway on March 26 with an intriguing clash at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The opening fixture will see defending champions Lahore Qalandars lock horns with the newly added franchise, Hyderabad Kingsmen, marking the beginning of a fresh chapter in the tournament’s history. Stay tuned for Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen live score, Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen encounter here on NewsX.
For those who are yet to have a glance of the complete schedule, here’s a look!
HBLPSL 2026 full schedule 📅🔥
Time to lock in your favourite clashes, 12 double headers this season 👀
Which match are you waiting for the most? 🏏🔥 pic.twitter.com/SAOGvgulKF
— WeArePindiZ (@WeArePindiZ) March 26, 2026
VIRAL Video! What do you think happened there?
Rizwan farted during the PSL captains
press conference, and all the captains started laughing.
David Warner then said, Whats wrong, gentlemen ? Do we have some school kids here ?pic.twitter.com/QMzoKKjDRw
— Shah (@Shahhoon1) March 25, 2026
Fans predict that there will be an upset in the opening match! All bets on Hyderabad to clinch victory!
Shahzain prediction for PSL 2026
Match 1 – HK vs LQ
Winner – HK pic.twitter.com/xe8tTfHr15
— Shahzain~ (@federecobabar_2) March 26, 2026
Lahore Qalandars’ Fakhar Zaman is on the cusp of history. Just 3 more matches to go!
🔥 PSL Milestone Alert!
Fakhar Zaman could become the first player to play 100 matches for one franchise all 97 so far for Lahore Qalandars 💛
For perspective, Virat Kohli leads globally with 267 games for RCB 🏏👀 #HBLPSL #PSLNewEar #PSL2026pic.twitter.com/YWwrRAgqQP
— Mr Zohaib (@Zohaibfan) March 26, 2026
Hyderabad sends a stern message ahead of the big clash! Read to shut down the noise!
— Hyderabad Kingsmen (@HHKingsmen) March 26, 2026