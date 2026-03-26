Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score PSL 2026: LAH 104/3 After 12 Overs | Hassan Khan’s Double Blow Put HYK On Top

Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen- Check Out the live updates from the LAH vs HYK PSL 2026 match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.
Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score and Updates PSL 2026: Hassan Khan’s double strike has removed Fakhar Zaman and Mohammed Naim as Kingsmen look to take control of the game. Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Naeem has opened the innings for Lahore Qalandars. Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening match of PSL 2026 against Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Captain Shaheen Afridi said the surface looked good for batting and preferred to set a target in the first game of the season, especially given the venue’s reputation for favoring teams batting first. Hyderabad Kingsmen skipper Marnus Labuschagne expressed his excitement about leading the side, calling it a privilege and highlighting the strong bowling unit at his disposal. He also mentioned that while he is still getting to know some of the players, the squad has plenty of talent. With Lahore traditionally offering a batting-friendly pitch and a clear advantage to teams setting totals, the Qalandars will look to make the most of the conditions and put up a competitive score on the board. Stay tuned for LAH vs HYK live score, LAH vs HYK live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster LAH vs HYK encounter here on NewsX.
Saim Ayub bowled a tidy fourth over as Lahore Qalandars reached 119/3 after 14 overs. Haseebullah Khan moved to 19 (14), while Parvez Hossain Emon progressed to 6 (8). Just six runs came off the over as the scoring rate slowed slightly.
Saim Ayub and Marnus Labuschagne kept things under control through the middle overs as Lahore Qalandars moved from 104/3 to 113/3 after 13 overs. In the 12th over, Ayub conceded seven runs, with Haseebullah Khan striking a boundary to move to 7 (6), while Parvez Hossain Emon reached 3 (4). Labuschagne followed it up with a nine-run over, where Haseebullah continued to find boundaries and progressed to 15 (10), while Emon was on 4 (6). Lahore steadied at 113/3, rebuilding after earlier wickets.
Hassan Khan delivered a superb over, picking up a key wicket as Lahore Qalandars slipped to 97/3 after 11 overs. Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for a well-made 53 (39), caught in the deep, triggering a mini-collapse. Parvez Hossain Emon remained on 2 (2), while Haseebullah Khan was on 1 (2). Just three runs and a crucial wicket came off the over.
Marnus Labuschagne made an impact despite conceding runs as Lahore Qalandars reached 94/2 after 10 overs. Fakhar Zaman brought up a fine fifty, moving to 53 (37) with a boundary, while Abdullah Shafique was run out for 4 (5) after a mix-up. Seven runs and a wicket came off the over.