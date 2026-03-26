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Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score PSL 2026: LAH 104/3 After 12 Overs | Hassan Khan’s Double Blow Put HYK On Top

🕒 Updated: March 26, 2026 20:47:58 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen- Check Out the live updates from the LAH vs HYK PSL 2026 match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.

Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score PSL 2026. Photo X
Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score PSL 2026. Photo X

Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score and Updates PSL 2026: Hassan Khan’s double strike has removed Fakhar Zaman and Mohammed Naim as Kingsmen look to take control of the game. Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Naeem has opened the innings for Lahore Qalandars. Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening match of PSL 2026 against Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Captain Shaheen Afridi said the surface looked good for batting and preferred to set a target in the first game of the season, especially given the venue’s reputation for favoring teams batting first. Hyderabad Kingsmen skipper Marnus Labuschagne expressed his excitement about leading the side, calling it a privilege and highlighting the strong bowling unit at his disposal. He also mentioned that while he is still getting to know some of the players, the squad has plenty of talent. With Lahore traditionally offering a batting-friendly pitch and a clear advantage to teams setting totals, the Qalandars will look to make the most of the conditions and put up a competitive score on the board. Stay tuned for LAH vs HYK live score, LAH vs HYK live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster LAH vs HYK encounter here on NewsX.

(Refresh blog frequently for faster updates, scroll down to see live coverage)

Lahore Qalandars Preview

Lahore Qalandars enter the contest as the team to beat, having enjoyed a dominant run in the previous edition. With a balanced squad and a winning mindset, they will aim to carry forward their momentum and make a strong statement right from the first match. The familiarity of playing in home conditions could further boost their confidence as they look to defend their title successfully.

Hyderabad Kingsmen Preview

On the other hand, all eyes will be on Hyderabad Kingsmen, a franchise making its debut in the league. New teams often bring unpredictability, and Kingsmen will be eager to prove their mettle against one of the most successful sides in the competition. A positive start could set the tone for their campaign and establish them as serious contenders early on.

Security Concerns

However, the tournament will begin under unusual circumstances. In a significant decision, the Pakistan Cricket Board has opted to hold the matches behind closed doors due to security concerns. This means fans will not be present in the stadium, and the traditional opening ceremony has also been called off. While this may take away some of the usual excitement and spectacle associated with the PSL opener, the focus will remain firmly on the cricketing action.

Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium has historically been known for producing high-scoring encounters, and the pitch is expected to favor batters once again. The surface typically offers good pace and bounce, allowing stroke-makers to play their shots freely. Statistics suggest that teams batting first have enjoyed greater success at this venue, winning 23 out of 37 T20 matches. This trend indicates that putting runs on the board early could be a crucial factor in determining the outcome of the game. As the match progresses, the pitch may slow down slightly, making chasing a more challenging task. Captains winning the toss could be inclined to bat first and take advantage of the conditions upfront.

With a seasoned champion side taking on an ambitious newcomer, the opening match promises a fascinating contest. While Lahore Qalandars will rely on their experience and cohesion, Hyderabad Kingsmen have the opportunity to spring a surprise and make an immediate impact. Despite the absence of a live crowd, the clash is expected to deliver excitement and set the tone for what could be a thrilling PSL 2026 season.

Live Updates

  • 20:45 (IST) 26 Mar 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Man Live Updates: LAH 119/3 After 14 Overs

    Saim Ayub bowled a tidy fourth over as Lahore Qalandars reached 119/3 after 14 overs. Haseebullah Khan moved to 19 (14), while Parvez Hossain Emon progressed to 6 (8). Just six runs came off the over as the scoring rate slowed slightly.

  • 20:40 (IST) 26 Mar 2026

    LAH vs HYK Live Score, PSL 2026 Updates: LAH 113/3 After 13 Overs

    Saim Ayub and Marnus Labuschagne kept things under control through the middle overs as Lahore Qalandars moved from 104/3 to 113/3 after 13 overs. In the 12th over, Ayub conceded seven runs, with Haseebullah Khan striking a boundary to move to 7 (6), while Parvez Hossain Emon reached 3 (4). Labuschagne followed it up with a nine-run over, where Haseebullah continued to find boundaries and progressed to 15 (10), while Emon was on 4 (6). Lahore steadied at 113/3, rebuilding after earlier wickets.

  • 20:34 (IST) 26 Mar 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL Live: LAH 97/3 After 11 Over

    Hassan Khan delivered a superb over, picking up a key wicket as Lahore Qalandars slipped to 97/3 after 11 overs. Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for a well-made 53 (39), caught in the deep, triggering a mini-collapse. Parvez Hossain Emon remained on 2 (2), while Haseebullah Khan was on 1 (2). Just three runs and a crucial wicket came off the over.

  • 20:30 (IST) 26 Mar 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL Live: LAH 92/2 After 10 Overs

    Marnus Labuschagne made an impact despite conceding runs as Lahore Qalandars reached 94/2 after 10 overs. Fakhar Zaman brought up a fine fifty, moving to 53 (37) with a boundary, while Abdullah Shafique was run out for 4 (5) after a mix-up. Seven runs and a wicket came off the over.

  • 20:25 (IST) 26 Mar 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Updates PSL: LAH 87/1 After 9 Overs

    Hassan Khan struck a crucial blow as Lahore Qalandars moved to 87/1 after nine overs. Mohammad Naeem departed for 30 (19), caught in the deep, ending a strong opening stand. Fakhar Zaman continued steady on 48 (34), while Abdullah Shafique got off the mark with 2 (2). Just four runs and a wicket came off the over.

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Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score PSL 2026: LAH 104/3 After 12 Overs | Hassan Khan’s Double Blow Put HYK On Top

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Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score PSL 2026: LAH 104/3 After 12 Overs | Hassan Khan’s Double Blow Put HYK On Top

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Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score PSL 2026: LAH 104/3 After 12 Overs | Hassan Khan’s Double Blow Put HYK On Top
Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score PSL 2026: LAH 104/3 After 12 Overs | Hassan Khan’s Double Blow Put HYK On Top
Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score PSL 2026: LAH 104/3 After 12 Overs | Hassan Khan’s Double Blow Put HYK On Top
Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score PSL 2026: LAH 104/3 After 12 Overs | Hassan Khan’s Double Blow Put HYK On Top

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