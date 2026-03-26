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Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score PSL 2026: LAH 199/6 After 20 Overs | Fakhar Zaman-Haseebullah Khan Power Qalandars To Big Total

🕒 Updated: March 26, 2026 21:50:32 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen- Check Out the live updates from the LAH vs HYK PSL 2026 match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.

Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score PSL 2026. Photo X
Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score PSL 2026. Photo X

Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score and Updates PSL 2026: Lahore Qalandars posted a strong 199/6 after a dominant batting display. Fakhar Zaman (53) and Mohammad Naeem (30) gave a flying start, while Hassan Khan pulled things back with key wickets in the middle overs. A late surge from Haseebullah Khan (40 off 28) and Sikandar Raza (24 off 10) provided a stunning finish along with captain Shaheen Afridi, who hit two sixes in the final over, pushed Lahore to a challenging total. Stay tuned for LAH vs HYK live score, LAH vs HYK live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster LAH vs HYK encounter here on NewsX.

(Refresh blog frequently for faster updates, scroll down to see live coverage)

Lahore Qalandars Preview

Lahore Qalandars enter the contest as the team to beat, having enjoyed a dominant run in the previous edition. With a balanced squad and a winning mindset, they will aim to carry forward their momentum and make a strong statement right from the first match. The familiarity of playing in home conditions could further boost their confidence as they look to defend their title successfully.

Hyderabad Kingsmen Preview

On the other hand, all eyes will be on Hyderabad Kingsmen, a franchise making its debut in the league. New teams often bring unpredictability, and Kingsmen will be eager to prove their mettle against one of the most successful sides in the competition. A positive start could set the tone for their campaign and establish them as serious contenders early on.

Security Concerns

However, the tournament will begin under unusual circumstances. In a significant decision, the Pakistan Cricket Board has opted to hold the matches behind closed doors due to security concerns. This means fans will not be present in the stadium, and the traditional opening ceremony has also been called off. While this may take away some of the usual excitement and spectacle associated with the PSL opener, the focus will remain firmly on the cricketing action.

Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium has historically been known for producing high-scoring encounters, and the pitch is expected to favor batters once again. The surface typically offers good pace and bounce, allowing stroke-makers to play their shots freely. Statistics suggest that teams batting first have enjoyed greater success at this venue, winning 23 out of 37 T20 matches. This trend indicates that putting runs on the board early could be a crucial factor in determining the outcome of the game. As the match progresses, the pitch may slow down slightly, making chasing a more challenging task. Captains winning the toss could be inclined to bat first and take advantage of the conditions upfront.

With a seasoned champion side taking on an ambitious newcomer, the opening match promises a fascinating contest. While Lahore Qalandars will rely on their experience and cohesion, Hyderabad Kingsmen have the opportunity to spring a surprise and make an immediate impact. Despite the absence of a live crowd, the clash is expected to deliver excitement and set the tone for what could be a thrilling PSL 2026 season.

Live Updates

  • 21:48 (IST) 26 Mar 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Live: HYK 17/0 After 2 Overs

    Ubaid Shah went for runs as Hyderabad Kingsmen moved to 17/0 after two overs. Saim Ayub led the charge with 15 (10), striking two boundaries, while Usman Khan was on 1 (2). Ten runs came off the over, giving Hyderabad a brisk start.

  • 21:45 (IST) 26 Mar 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Score PSL 2026: HYK 7/0 After 1 Over

    Shaheen Afridi started with a controlled over as Hyderabad Kingsmen reached 7/0 in the chase. Saim Ayub looked positive with 6 (5), including a crisp boundary, while Usman Khan was yet to score. Six runs came off the over along with a leg bye.

  • 21:39 (IST) 26 Mar 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score: Play Resumes!

    Saim Ayub and Usman Khan open the innings for Hyderabad, captain Shaheen Afridi has the new ball for Lahore! Let’s play!

  • 21:28 (IST) 26 Mar 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Updates: Can The Kingsmen Upset Lahore?

    Lahore Qalandars began strongly in the powerplay before Hyderabad Kingsmen slowed things down through the middle overs. However, the defending champions finished explosively, smashing 70 runs in the final five overs, including 22 in the last. Openers Fakhar and Naeem laid the foundation, while Raza and Shaheen provided the late surge. Kingsmen’s spinners were effective on a turning track, but the expected dew could make batting easier in the chase.

  • 21:24 (IST) 26 Mar 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Updates: Afridi Bringing The Heat!

    Two big hits and it changes the complexion of the game! 

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Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score PSL 2026: LAH 199/6 After 20 Overs | Fakhar Zaman-Haseebullah Khan Power Qalandars To Big Total

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Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score PSL 2026: LAH 199/6 After 20 Overs | Fakhar Zaman-Haseebullah Khan Power Qalandars To Big Total
Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score PSL 2026: LAH 199/6 After 20 Overs | Fakhar Zaman-Haseebullah Khan Power Qalandars To Big Total
Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score PSL 2026: LAH 199/6 After 20 Overs | Fakhar Zaman-Haseebullah Khan Power Qalandars To Big Total
Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score PSL 2026: LAH 199/6 After 20 Overs | Fakhar Zaman-Haseebullah Khan Power Qalandars To Big Total

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