Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score PSL 2026: LAH 199/6 After 20 Overs | Fakhar Zaman-Haseebullah Khan Power Qalandars To Big Total

Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen- Check Out the live updates from the LAH vs HYK PSL 2026 match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.
Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score and Updates PSL 2026: Lahore Qalandars posted a strong 199/6 after a dominant batting display. Fakhar Zaman (53) and Mohammad Naeem (30) gave a flying start, while Hassan Khan pulled things back with key wickets in the middle overs. A late surge from Haseebullah Khan (40 off 28) and Sikandar Raza (24 off 10) provided a stunning finish along with captain Shaheen Afridi, who hit two sixes in the final over, pushed Lahore to a challenging total. Stay tuned for LAH vs HYK live score, LAH vs HYK live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster LAH vs HYK encounter here on NewsX.
Ubaid Shah went for runs as Hyderabad Kingsmen moved to 17/0 after two overs. Saim Ayub led the charge with 15 (10), striking two boundaries, while Usman Khan was on 1 (2). Ten runs came off the over, giving Hyderabad a brisk start.
Saim Ayub and Usman Khan open the innings for Hyderabad, captain Shaheen Afridi has the new ball for Lahore! Let’s play!
Two big hits and it changes the complexion of the game!
TWO SIXES IN A ROW BY SHAHEEN AFRIDI TO END THE INNINGS 🇵🇰🔥#پاکستان #kingsmen #LQVSHK #pakistansuperleague #ipl #india #IndianPremierLeague #viratkohli #rcb pic.twitter.com/AP8E8T7oa2
— Crickverse Pakistan (@crickversepak) March 26, 2026