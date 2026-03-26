Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score PSL 2026: LAH 6/0 After 1 Over | Fakhar Zaman-Mohammed Naeem Eye Bright Start

Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen- Check Out the live updates from the LAH vs HYK PSL 2026 match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.
Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score and Updates PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Naeem has opened the innings for Lahore Qalandars. Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening match of PSL 2026 against Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Captain Shaheen Afridi said the surface looked good for batting and preferred to set a target in the first game of the season, especially given the venue’s reputation for favoring teams batting first. Hyderabad Kingsmen skipper Marnus Labuschagne expressed his excitement about leading the side, calling it a privilege and highlighting the strong bowling unit at his disposal. He also mentioned that while he is still getting to know some of the players, the squad has plenty of talent. With Lahore traditionally offering a batting-friendly pitch and a clear advantage to teams setting totals, the Qalandars will look to make the most of the conditions and put up a competitive score on the board. Stay tuned for LAH vs HYK live score, LAH vs HYK live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster LAH vs HYK encounter here on NewsX.
PCB Chairman and Punjab CM in the house!
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi & CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz at the PSL 2026 opener. #HBLPSL11 #PSL #Psl2026 pic.twitter.com/TWCf6o7bok
— Sardar Muhammad Hasnain (@sardar_Hasnain1) March 26, 2026
Hassan Khan kept things relatively tight as Lahore Qalandars moved to 72/0 after seven overs. Fakhar Zaman continued his fine form, reaching 44 (28) with a boundary, while Mohammad Naeem chipped in with 21 (15). Eight runs came off the over as Lahore maintained a steady run rate.
Saim Ayub delivered a steady over despite a no-ball as Lahore Qalandars moved to 44/0 after five overs. Fakhar Zaman led the scoring with 22 (18), including a boundary, while Mohammad Naeem reached 19 (13). Ayub conceded seven runs in a controlled first over.
Zaman bringing in his A Game!
🛡️ PSL 2026
– FOJI FAKHAR ZAMAN 🔥
— Talha Nawaz (@TalhaDigital007) March 26, 2026