LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Score Today 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Gets Out For Duck, Sanju Samson Falls Cheaply; New Zealand Hurt India’s 209 Chase

IND vs NZ Live Score Today 2nd T20I Updates: India versus New Zealand 2nd T20I from Raipur.
IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I Live Updates: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner wages a lone battle for the visitors after regular wickets fell at the other end as they eye 200-plus total versus India in the second T20I in Raipur on Friday. The second match of the series is being played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.
In the first match, riding on opener Abhishek Sharma and finisher Rinku Singh’s batting exploits, the hosts put up a massive 239 target versus New Zealand. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue would hope their other opener Sanju Samson to fire in unison with Sharma which would take away the pressure from the rest of the team. Along with Sanju, Ishan Kishan would also look to cash in on the opportunity in absence of injured Tilak Varma.
India Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun CV.
New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (C), Kristian Clarke/Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
Poor from Sanju Samson! Devon Conway must be a relaxed man now as Sanju Samson failed to convert the second life into a substantial knock. Henry bowls a length delivery and Samson goes for the aerial route once again and he chips it straight into the safe mitts of Rachin Ravindra at mid-on. India 6/1 in 1 over vs New Zealand (208/6)
SIX! Oh dear, how costly will this be for New Zealand? This should have been taken by Conway, he lost it in the night lights of the stadium. Sanju Samson flicks this straight to Devon Conway who was standing at deep square leg and instead of grabbing it, Conway has lobbed it straight over the boundary. India 6/0 in 0.2 overs vs New Zealand (208/6)
Welcome back for the run chase! India openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma are at the crease. Samson will take the strike. Matt Henry will open the attack for New Zealand. Samson is ready to face Henry, here we go!
A six and boundary to finish the innings! Zakary Foulkes took pressure off from his captain, Mitchell Santner and does the job for New Zealand. Arshdeep finished with the figures of 53/0 in his quota of four overs, tough day in the office for India pacer. On the other hand, skipper Santner provided the late push for the visitors with a crucial cameo, dragging New Zealand past the 200-mark and giving them something to bowl at. New Zealand 208/6 in 20 overs vs India in Raipur