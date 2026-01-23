LIVE TV
LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Score Today 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Gets Out For Duck, Sanju Samson Falls Cheaply; New Zealand Hurt India’s 209 Chase

🕒 Updated: January 23, 2026 21:19:14 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

LIVE IND vs NZ Live Score Today 2nd T20I Updates: Catch all the latest updates, live cricket score of the India versus New Zealand 2nd T20I from Raipur here. You can watch live action on Jio Hotstar online.

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I Live Updates: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner wages a lone battle for the visitors after regular wickets fell at the other end as they eye 200-plus total versus India in the second T20I in Raipur on Friday. The second match of the series is being played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. 

In the first match, riding on opener Abhishek Sharma and finisher Rinku Singh’s batting exploits, the hosts put up a massive 239 target versus New Zealand. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue would hope their other opener Sanju Samson to fire in unison with Sharma which would take away the pressure from the rest of the team.  Along with Sanju, Ishan Kishan would also look to cash in on the opportunity in absence of injured Tilak Varma. 

IND vs NZ Live Score And Updates

India Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun CV.

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (C), Kristian Clarke/Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

Live Updates

  • 21:17 (IST) 23 Jan 2026

    IND vs NZ Live Score 2nd T20I: Samson Gone Cheaply!

    Poor from Sanju Samson! Devon Conway must be a relaxed man now as Sanju Samson failed to convert the second life into a substantial knock. Henry bowls a length delivery and Samson goes for the aerial route once again and he chips it straight into the safe mitts of Rachin Ravindra at mid-on. India 6/1 in 1 over vs New Zealand (208/6)

  • 21:15 (IST) 23 Jan 2026

    India vs New Zealand T20I LIVE Score: Samson Dropped!

    SIX! Oh dear, how costly will this be for New Zealand? This should have been taken by Conway, he lost it in the night lights of the stadium. Sanju Samson flicks this straight to Devon Conway who was standing at deep square leg and instead of grabbing it, Conway has lobbed it straight over the boundary. India 6/0 in 0.2 overs vs New Zealand (208/6)

  • 21:14 (IST) 23 Jan 2026

    Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ T20 LIVE: Chase Coming Up From Raipur!

    Welcome back for the run chase! India openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma are at the crease. Samson will take the strike. Matt Henry will open the attack for New Zealand. Samson is ready to face Henry, here we go!

  • 21:09 (IST) 23 Jan 2026

    IND vs NZ LIVE T20 Updates: Innings Break!

  • 21:06 (IST) 23 Jan 2026

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score: New Zealand Post 208/6 in 20 Overs

    A six and boundary to finish the innings! Zakary Foulkes took pressure off from his captain, Mitchell Santner and does the job for New Zealand. Arshdeep finished with the figures of 53/0 in his quota of four overs, tough day in the office for India pacer. On the other hand, skipper Santner provided the late push for the visitors with a crucial cameo, dragging New Zealand past the 200-mark and giving them something to bowl at. New Zealand 208/6 in 20 overs vs India in Raipur

QUICK LINKS