LIVE IND vs NZ Live Score Today 2nd T20I Updates: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan in Focus as India Eye 2-0 Lead vs New Zealand in Raipur
IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I Live Updates: After a comprehensive win in the first T20I, Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India would look to tighten their grip over New Zealand in the five-match T20I series. The second match of the series will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.
In the first match, riding on opener Abhishek Sharma and finisher Rinku Singh’s batting exploits, the hosts put up a massive 239 target versus New Zealand. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue would hope their other opener Sanju Samson to fire in unison with Sharma which would take away the pressure from the rest of the team. Along with Sanju, Ishan Kishan would also look to cash in on the opportunity in absence of injured Tilak Varma.
India Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun CV.
New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (C), Kristian Clarke/Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
Opener Sanju Samson’s form will be under the radar as he got dismissed cheaply in the first T20I versus New Zealand. The 31-year-old has suffered contrasting T20I fortunes so far: 436 runs at a strike rate of 180.16 in 2024; 22 runs at a strike rate of 126.85 in 2025. What the 2026 holds for him, we will find out soon…
After a comprehensive 48-run victory in the first T20I, India will look to carry on the momentum in the second T20I, with form, selection calls, and dew conditions shaping the contest tonight.
We are all set for another thrilling T20I encounter between two top teams, India and New Zealand from the lovely city of Raipur. Another chance for both the teams to brush up their skills before the much-awaited T20 World Cup 2026.!