LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Score Today 2nd T20I: Kuldeep Strikes, Phillips Departs; India Dent New Zealand’s Charge in Raipur | NZ 99/3 in 9 Overs

LIVE IND vs NZ Live Score Today 2nd T20I Updates: Catch all the latest updates, live cricket score of the India versus New Zealand 2nd T20I from Raipur here. You can watch live action on Jio Hotstar online.
IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I Live Updates: After a comprehensive win in the first T20I, Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India would look to tighten their grip over New Zealand in the five-match T20I series. The second match of the series will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.
In the first match, riding on opener Abhishek Sharma and finisher Rinku Singh’s batting exploits, the hosts put up a massive 239 target versus New Zealand. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue would hope their other opener Sanju Samson to fire in unison with Sharma which would take away the pressure from the rest of the team. Along with Sanju, Ishan Kishan would also look to cash in on the opportunity in absence of injured Tilak Varma.
India Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun CV.
New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (C), Kristian Clarke/Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
OUT! This is brilliant from Harshit Rana, he comes as a first change and makes an impact straightaway. India must be happy to see the back of Devon Conway. He had the wood over Conway in the ODI series and needs only two balls to get him in the T20Is. Rana bowls a WICKET MAIDEN! New Zealand 43/1 in 4 overs vs India
18 from his Arsh’s first over, 18 from his second! New Zealand getting a move on here in Raipur! Four back-to-back boundaries from Tim Seifert’s blade and Arshdeep is not learning from his mistakes. This is a great start from New Zealand. NZ 43/0 in 3 overs vs IND in Raipur
A very tidy over from Hardik Pandya! Good stuff from him, he stopped the run flow after a barrage of boundaries in the first over. Seifert managed only one boundary in the second over. New Zealand 25/0 in 2 overs vs India in Raipur
Devon Conway stuck into Arshdeep after a failure in the first T20I. Good response from the Kiwi! Three fours and a maximum to get New Zealand off the blocks in a hurry, Arshdeep should adjust his line quickly otherwise it’s going to be a long, long night for the India pacer. New Zealand 18/0 in 1 over vs India
FOUR! It was a full pitched up delivery from Arshdeep, he bowls it outside off, Conway leans forward and drives through cover. Ishan managed to get there from the deep point, but failed to make a stop, good start from New Zealand! NZ 8/0 in 0.3 overs vs IND in Raipur