LIVE | Bahawalpur 82/3 (10) | Karachi Region Whites vs Bahawalpur Region LIVE Score And Updates Pakistan National T20 Cup: Karachi Pick Quick Wickets to Pull Things Back in Peshawar

🕒 Updated: March 9, 2026 17:38:07 IST
✍️ Written by: Somya Kapoor

Karachi Region Whites vs Bahawalpur Region LIVE Score And Updates: Bahawalpur Region lock horns with Karachi Region Whites in the first fixture of the day in Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 in Peshawar. Bahawalpur were off to a brisk start, Umar provided the first breakthrough. Catch all the LIVE scores and updates here on NewsX.com.

Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026. (Photo Credits: X)
Karachi Region Whites vs Bahawalpur Region LIVE Score And Updates: Bahawalpur Region will lock horns with Karachi Region Whites in the first fixture of the day in Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 in Peshawar. Catch all the live score and updates from the match here. Karachi won the toss and elected to bowl first. While Bahawalpur were off to a brisk start, Umar provided the first breakthrough. Bahawalpur then lost a couple of more wickets in quick succession. 

The Bahawalpur side will be led by Muhammad Imran while Karachi Region Whites have Saud Shakeel as the skipper. Opener Abdullah Fazal was in an incredible form in the first match for the Whites as he hammered 76* off 51. Khawaja Nafay also chipped in with an unbeaten 48 off 20. 

Squads For National T20 Cup

Bahawalpur

Muhammad Imran (captain), Ali Shabbir (U21), Daniyal Hussain Rajput (Guest), Mohammad Faizan Zafar, Haider Ali (Guest), Hasnain Majid (U21), Khaqan Basheer, Mohammad Akram (wk), Mohammad Azab, Mohammad Basit, Mohammad Junaid, Muhammad Sarwar Afridi (Guest), Mohammad Sudais, Mohammad Umair and Saad Khan (Guest)

Reserves: Ali Hamza Waseem, Aoun Shahzad, Mohammad Faizan (U21), Amjad Ali, Gulfam Aziz

Karachi Whites

Saud Shakeel (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Arif Yaqoob, Danish Aziz, Haroon Arshad (U21), Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Asghar, Muhammad Hamza Sohail, Muhammad Umar, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rizwanullah, Saifullah Bangash (wk), Saim Ayub, Saqib Khan and Shan Masood

Reserves: Asadullah Hamza, Muhammad Tariq Khan, Sohail Khan (wk), Mir Hamza, Huzaifa Ahsan

Live Updates

  • 17:29 (IST) 09 Mar 2026

    Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE

    WICKET! Brilliant throw from the deep. Bahawalpur lose three in a quick succession. That’s a direct hit. Bahawalpur are three down now for 71

  • 17:23 (IST) 09 Mar 2026

    Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 LIVE

    WICKET! That’s the second one gone down. Saim Ayub has struck. The spinner has a knack of picking wickets and this time its Saad Khan who will go back. Bahawalpur 63/2

  • 17:19 (IST) 09 Mar 2026

  • 17:14 (IST) 09 Mar 2026

    National T20 Cup 2026 LIVE

    WICKET! Karachi finally has the breakthrough. A short delivery from Umar and Akram pulls that one but miscues the stroke and is caught in the deep. 

  • 17:07 (IST) 09 Mar 2026

    Karachi Region Whites vs Bahawalpur Region LIVE

    Bahawalpur are scoring runs at a run-rate of 10 right now. Saim Ayub has been brought into the attack. He does have a knack of picking wickets but this time he has been hit for a maximum over long on. 

QUICK LINKS