LIVE | CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026 Today Match: Sanju Samson With A Century Sets Delhi Capitals A Target Of 213 Runs!

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score IPL 2026: Catch CSK vs DC Live Score, CSK vs DC live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals League match of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Delhi here on NewsX. You can watch a live streaming of CSK vs DC on JioHotstar and broadcast on Star Sports.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026, Live Score and Updates. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026 Live Score: Sanju Samson (115*) finally struck some form for Chennai Super Kings. The wicketkeeper batter smashed the first century of the season. He reached the milestone in only 52 balls. Ayush Mhatre (59), too, took on the charge quickly and struck crucial boundaries. Mhatre shared a 113-run stand with Samson before he was asked to retire out by the CSK management. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad (15 off 18) struggled once again before being dismissed by Axar Patel. The hosts scored 212 runs with DC fielders having a poor day at Chidambaram Stadium. Stay tuned for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster CSK vs DC IPL encounter here on NewsX.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bowl first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK will host DC as they aim to bounce back to winning ways. Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals, who lost their first game of the season in their previous encounter, would want to make sure that they do not let it become a streak. Axar Patel’s men would know that they have a strong chance of registering a win against a struggling CSK side. Meanwhile, the Super Kings have failed to create any sort of dominance at home.

Chennai Super Kings Preview

Chennai Super Kings have started on the worst note possible. The five-time champions, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, have lost each of their first three games. In their three losses, what has stung the CSK management and the fans as well is that there are not many positives to look at. The batters failed in the first and third games. However, the bowlers have been a constant point of concern for the skippers. The lack of wickets in the power play has meant that there hasn’t been much pressure created on the opposition batters.

Delhi Capitals Preview

Delhi Capitals started their season strongly with a couple of wins. The Axar Patel-led side came short in their previous encounter by a single run against the Gujarat Titans. However, they have happy memories of playing CSK at Chidambaram Stadium. The Capitals won here last year with KL Rahul being named the player of the match. They are placed fourth on the IPL 2026 points table and a win today will take them to the third place.

Chennai Super Kings Squad

Axar Patel (C), KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

Delhi Capitals Squad

Axar Patel (C), KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari