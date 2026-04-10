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LIVE | FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Updates: Sandesh Jhingan To Headline The Clash

🕒 Updated: April 10, 2026 19:28:08 IST
✍️ Written by: Pragun Mehrotra

LIVE | FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Updates: Sandesh Jhingan To Headline The Clash

FC Goa vs Odisha FC (Image Credits:X)
FC Goa vs Odisha FC (Image Credits:X)

FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Score: FC Goa suffered their first loss of the season in their previous clash against Bengaluru FC. The Gaurs were defeated 0-2 by Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s side. It capped off a poor run of form for the hosts. They had drawn three games on the trot before losing to Bengaluru FC. On the other hand, Odisha FC have won a solitary game in their five clashes so far in the season. Coming to this game, they have lost a couple of matches while winning against NorthEast United. Against NEUFC, Odisha netted four goals with Rahul KP scoring a brace. Shubham Bhattacharya scored in the clash as well. 

Stay tuned for FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Goa vs Odisha ISL encounter here on NewsX.

FC Goa

Lara Sharma, Lionel Rymmei, Bob Jackson, Hrithik Tiwari, Sandesh Jhingan, Pol Moreno, Boris Thangjam, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Udanta Singh, Akash Sangwan, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Ronney Kharbudon, Sitroy Carvalho, Brison Fernandes, Mohammad Yasir, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Sahil Tavora, Prachit Vishwas, Harsh Patre, Raynier Fernandes, Muhammed Nemil, Vellington Fernandes, Malsawmtluanga Lalsangliana, Jovial Dias, Dejan Drazic, Abdul Rabeeh, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Ishan Pandita

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh, Kojam Beyong, Subham Bhattacharya, Carlos Delgado, Saurabh Bhanwala, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Rohit Kumar, Rahul KP, Rahim Ali, Jeremy Zohminghlua, VP Suhair, Tejas Krishna, Hitesh Sharma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Saviour Gama, Anuj Kumar, Thoiba Singh, K Lalrinfela, Heikrujam Sanathoi Singh, Raj Kumar Sanyasi, Aphaoba Singh Ashangbam, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, Narendra Naik, Tankadhar Bag, Kartik Hantal, Manas Dubey

FC Goa Playing XI

Odisha FC Playing XI

Live Updates

  • 19:25 (IST) 10 Apr 2026

    FC Goa vs Odisha FC, ISL 2026 Live Score And Updates: Minutes Away From Kickoff!

    The action at Fatorda Stadium is minutes away as FC Goa takes the field in their traditional orange jersey. Meanwhile, the visitors, Odisha FC will being black and purple kits. 

  • 19:10 (IST) 10 Apr 2026

    FC Goa vs Odisha FC, ISL 2026 Live Score And Updates: Hello!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ISL clash between FC Goa and Odisha FC from Fatorda Stadium, Madgaon.

LIVE | FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Updates: Sandesh Jhingan To Headline The Clash

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LIVE | FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Updates: Sandesh Jhingan To Headline The Clash
LIVE | FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Updates: Sandesh Jhingan To Headline The Clash
LIVE | FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Updates: Sandesh Jhingan To Headline The Clash
LIVE | FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Updates: Sandesh Jhingan To Headline The Clash

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