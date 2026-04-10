LIVE | FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Updates: Sandesh Jhingan To Headline The Clash
FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Score: FC Goa suffered their first loss of the season in their previous clash against Bengaluru FC. The Gaurs were defeated 0-2 by Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s side. It capped off a poor run of form for the hosts. They had drawn three games on the trot before losing to Bengaluru FC. On the other hand, Odisha FC have won a solitary game in their five clashes so far in the season. Coming to this game, they have lost a couple of matches while winning against NorthEast United. Against NEUFC, Odisha netted four goals with Rahul KP scoring a brace. Shubham Bhattacharya scored in the clash as well.
Stay tuned for FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Goa vs Odisha ISL encounter here on NewsX.
Lara Sharma, Lionel Rymmei, Bob Jackson, Hrithik Tiwari, Sandesh Jhingan, Pol Moreno, Boris Thangjam, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Udanta Singh, Akash Sangwan, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Ronney Kharbudon, Sitroy Carvalho, Brison Fernandes, Mohammad Yasir, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Sahil Tavora, Prachit Vishwas, Harsh Patre, Raynier Fernandes, Muhammed Nemil, Vellington Fernandes, Malsawmtluanga Lalsangliana, Jovial Dias, Dejan Drazic, Abdul Rabeeh, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Ishan Pandita
Amrinder Singh, Kojam Beyong, Subham Bhattacharya, Carlos Delgado, Saurabh Bhanwala, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Rohit Kumar, Rahul KP, Rahim Ali, Jeremy Zohminghlua, VP Suhair, Tejas Krishna, Hitesh Sharma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Saviour Gama, Anuj Kumar, Thoiba Singh, K Lalrinfela, Heikrujam Sanathoi Singh, Raj Kumar Sanyasi, Aphaoba Singh Ashangbam, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, Narendra Naik, Tankadhar Bag, Kartik Hantal, Manas Dubey
Your starting XI for tonight. 🧡👊🏻
Bob Jackson makes his Indian Super League debut against Odisha FC tonight. ✨ pic.twitter.com/Xi2lKohpkd
— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) April 10, 2026
Our XI to face the Gaurs!
Watch the Indian Super League Season 12, live only on @FanCode ⚽️#OdishaFC #OFC #FCGOFC #ISL12 #AmaTeamAmaGame pic.twitter.com/YzyMZpAn5v
— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) April 10, 2026
The action at Fatorda Stadium is minutes away as FC Goa takes the field in their traditional orange jersey. Meanwhile, the visitors, Odisha FC will being black and purple kits.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ISL clash between FC Goa and Odisha FC from Fatorda Stadium, Madgaon.