LIVE | IND vs ZIM Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Today Match Updates: India Eye Big Win To Stay Alive For Semis

🕒 Updated: February 26, 2026 18:15:38 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs ZIM Live Score T20 World Cup 2026: Catch ZIM vs IND Live Score, IND vs ZIM live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 from Chennai here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of IND vs ZIM on OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score. Photo: ICC- X
IND vs ZIM Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Live Match Updates: India and Zimbabwe are set to face each other in a critical Super 8 match of the 2026 T20 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Feb 26. Both teams are entering this contest after suffering heavy losses in their opening Super 8 fixtures, making this a “must-win” game to stay in the hunt for the semi-finals.

India’s unbeaten run in the tournament ended abruptly with a 76-run defeat to South Africa, a result that significantly damaged their net run rate. Zimbabwe also faced a tough start to the second round, losing by 107 runs to the West Indies after an impressive performance in the group stages.

Because of the heavy defeats both teams suffered earlier, the winner will keep their semi-final dreams alive while the loser will be virtually eliminated from the competition. India is the favorite based on their head-to-head record, but Zimbabwe has already proven they can beat top-tier teams in this tournament. 

IND vs ZIM Predicted XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

Zimbabwe:  Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani. 

IND vs ZIM Full Squad 

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson
Zimbabwe Squad: Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza

Live Updates

  • 18:16 (IST) 26 Feb 2026

    IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Judgement Day In Chennai!

    It’s now or never! India need to step up! 

  • 18:13 (IST) 26 Feb 2026

    IND vs ZIM Live Updates: Head-To-Head Record

    In T20 internationals, India and Zimbabwe have met 13 times, with India dominating the rivalry through 10 wins compared to Zimbabwe’s three.

  • 18:09 (IST) 26 Feb 2026

    IND vs ZIM Live Score T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe Preview

    Zimbabwe’s Super Eight campaign also began poorly, as they were thrashed by 107 runs by the West Indies. After surprising many with strong early displays, they now face a challenging clash against the hosts.

  • 18:06 (IST) 26 Feb 2026

    IND vs ZIM Live Score and Updates: India Preview

    India were beaten by 76 runs by South Africa in their Super Eight opener, with a brisk fifty from David Miller and a four-wicket spell by Marco Jansen exposing weaknesses in both batting and bowling. With their campaign under pressure, India will aim for a strong comeback.

  • 17:59 (IST) 26 Feb 2026

    IND vs ZIM Live Score Today: India Have All To Play For!

    India and Zimbabwe meet in a must-win Super 8 clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Feb 26, after both sides lost their opening Super 8 matches. India’s winning streak ended with a 76-run loss to South Africa, hurting their net run rate, while Zimbabwe’s strong group-stage momentum stalled with a 107-run defeat to the West Indies in their Super 8 opener.

