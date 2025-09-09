LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Live

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 9 September 2025 (OUT SOON): Sthree Sakthi SS-484 Tuesday Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And

🕒 Updated: September 9, 2025 12:18:50 IST
✍️ Written by: Shubhi

​Kerala Lottery Result Tuesday 09-09-2025 LIVE: The Kerala State Lottery Department has published the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-484 Bumper Lottery today, Tuesday, September 09, 2025. The draw was conducted at 2 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, with a scrutiny panel in attendance. The total cost of a ticket for the Sthree Sakthi SS-484 is only Rs 50, but it offers an opportunity to win several life-altering prizes. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, while the second is associated with Rs 30 lakh, and the third is Rs 5 lakh. The Kerala lottery system has grown to be a trusted and sought-after proposition, generating interest, confidence, and participation across Kerala’s diverse population. If winners are in doubt, they should cross-check their ticket numbers with the official results published by the Department of Kerala State Lottery and claim their winnings as per the prescribed procedure and date.

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 9 September 2025 (OUT SOON): Sthree Sakthi SS-484 Tuesday Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And

 

Kerala Lottery Result Today 09-09-2025: Sthree Sakthi SS-484 Lottery Prize Money Details

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000 

5th Prize: ₹2,000 

6th Prize: ₹1,000 

7th Prize: ₹5,00 

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

 

Check out the winners below: 

Kerala Lottery Result Today 09-09-2025: Sthree Sakthi SS-484 Lottery Prize Money Details

Kerala State Lottery announced Sthree Sakthi SS-484 results today. Prizes include Rs 1 crore, Rs 30 lakh, and Rs 25 lakh. Tickets cost Rs 50 each.

 

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- 

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No- 

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No- 

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Winner’s Ticket No-

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No:

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

 

Disclaimer – Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 9 September 2025 (OUT SOON): Sthree Sakthi SS-484 Tuesday Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Declared At 3 PM - Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And

Live Updates

  • 11:20 (IST) 09 Sep 2025

    Kerala Lottery Result Today Live, 09.09.2025: Sthree Sakthi SS-484 Draw Details

    The Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS-484 will be announced today, September 9, 2025. The live draw begins at 2:55 pm, after which the winning numbers will be published. Stay tuned for the official Kerala Lottery Result updates as soon as they are declared.

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 9 September 2025 (OUT SOON): Sthree Sakthi SS-484 Tuesday Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 9 September 2025 (OUT SOON): Sthree Sakthi SS-484 Tuesday Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 9 September 2025 (OUT SOON): Sthree Sakthi SS-484 Tuesday Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 9 September 2025 (OUT SOON): Sthree Sakthi SS-484 Tuesday Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 9 September 2025 (OUT SOON): Sthree Sakthi SS-484 Tuesday Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 9 September 2025 (OUT SOON): Sthree Sakthi SS-484 Tuesday Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And

QUICK LINKS