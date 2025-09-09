LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 9 September 2025 (OUT SOON): Sthree Sakthi SS-484 Tuesday Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And

Kerala Lottery Result Tuesday 09-09-2025 LIVE: The Kerala State Lottery Department has published the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-484 Bumper Lottery today, Tuesday, September 09, 2025. The draw was conducted at 2 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, with a scrutiny panel in attendance. The total cost of a ticket for the Sthree Sakthi SS-484 is only Rs 50, but it offers an opportunity to win several life-altering prizes. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, while the second is associated with Rs 30 lakh, and the third is Rs 5 lakh. The Kerala lottery system has grown to be a trusted and sought-after proposition, generating interest, confidence, and participation across Kerala’s diverse population. If winners are in doubt, they should cross-check their ticket numbers with the official results published by the Department of Kerala State Lottery and claim their winnings as per the prescribed procedure and date.
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No-
Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No-
Third Prize Winners Ticket No-
Winner’s Ticket No-
4th Prize Winners Ticket No:
5th Prize Winners Ticket No:
6th Prize Winners Ticket No:
7th Prize Winners Ticket No:
8th Prize Winners Ticket No:
9th Prize Winners Ticket No:
Disclaimer – Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.
