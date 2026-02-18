LIVE TV
LIVE| Kerala State Lottery Result Today 18.02.2026, Dhanalekshmi DL-40 Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: First Prize Rs 1 Crore

🕒 Updated: February 18, 2026 10:40:51 IST
✍️ Written by: Bhumi Vashisht

LIVE| Kerala State Lottery Result Today 18.02.2026, Dhanalekshmi DL-40 Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: First Prize Rs 1 Crore

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE day 18-02-2026
Kerala Lottery Result LIVE day 18-02-2026

Kerala Lottery Result Today (18-02-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-40 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Dhanalekshmi DL-40 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘DL’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 different lotteries are held every Wednesday, with 7 draws in total. This is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM. 

The highly anticipated Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-40 Lottery Result will be declared today, Wednesday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-39 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. 

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 3 pm: Dhanalekshmi DL-40 @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/ 

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Dhanalekshmi DL-40 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 18-02-2026, Full List of Dhanalekshmi DL-40 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No –

Agent Name:  

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize Winners Ticket No – 

Agent name- 

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No –

Agent name- 

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No:  (FOR REMAINING ALL THE SERIES)

Dhanalekshmi DL-39 Lottery Series-  

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000:

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No- 

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No- 

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No- 

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No- 

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No – 

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 18-02-2026: Prize structure of Dhanalekshmi DL-40 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
 5th Prize: ₹2,000
 6th Prize: ₹1,000
 7th Prize: ₹5,00
 8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

Stay Tuned To NewsX For Live Updates On Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-39 Lottery Result Today

Live Updates

  • 10:36 (IST) 18 Feb 2026

    Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: To Be Out Soon

  • 10:35 (IST) 18 Feb 2026

    Kerala Lottery Result, 18 February 2026 DL-40 Kerala Lottery Result: Prize Details

    Prize Breakdown:

    • 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore (1 winner)

    • 2nd Prize: ₹25 Lakhs (1 winner)

    • 3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakhs (1 winner)

    • Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 (11 winners)

    • 4th Prize: ₹5,000 (19 winners)

    • 5th Prize: ₹2,000 (6 winners)

    • 6th Prize: ₹1,000 (25 winners)

    • 7th Prize: ₹500 (76 winners)

    • 8th Prize: ₹200 (92 winners)

    • 9th Prize: ₹100 (150 winners)

  • 10:35 (IST) 18 Feb 2026

    Kerala Lottery Result Today, 18-02-2026: Types of Bumper Lotteries

    Kerala State includes types of seasonal “bumper” lotteries in excluding to the weekly ones, like Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja.

  • 10:34 (IST) 18 Feb 2026

    Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE: DL-40 Wednesday Lucky Draw Result will be DECLARED by 3 PM.

  • 10:34 (IST) 18 Feb 2026

    Kerala Lottery Live Result Today, 18.02.2026: Key Lottery Details

    The DL-40 Kerala Lottery draw is scheduled for today. The winning numbers will be announced during the live draw, which begins at 2:55 PM. The official Kerala Lottery Result for February 11, 2026 will be announced shortly after the draw starts. 

Load More
