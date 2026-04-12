LIVE | MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026 Today Match: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Headline High-Stakes Clash

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 Live Score: Mumbai Indians aim to bounce back to winning ways as they return home to Wankhede Stadium. The five-time champions will host the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in a battle of heavyweights. The MI and RCB lineups will feature some of the top players from the country and around the world. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah headline the high-voltage clash. Hardik Pandya, the skipper of the Mumbai Indians, will be playing against his brother Krunal Pandya. Rajat Patidar, who has been in incredible touch both as a batter and a captain, suffered his first defeat of the season in their last encounter against the Rajasthan Royals. Stay tuned for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster MI vs RCB IPL encounter here on NewsX.

Mumbai Indians Preview

The Mumbai Indians have been unarguably one of the most successful teams all around the T20 franchise circuit. The five-time IPL champions come into this clash at home on the back of two losses. However, the Hardik Pandya-led side would know that their first and only win of the season came at Wankhede Stadium against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The major concern for the Mumbai-based side has been Jasprit Bumrah. The star pacer is yet to pick a wicket in the season. Facing a strong RCB batting lineup, Bumrah will have a huge role to play.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Preview

A defeat in the previous game for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru was a blip in their great record since the start of the previous season. The Rajat Patidar-led side did not lose a single game away from home in the last season. In IPL 2026, their first game away from Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB fell short against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. The Indian batting trio of Virat Kohli, Patidar, and Devdutt Padikkal has been key to their success. While the skipper, Patidar, has scored the most runs, Kohli and Padikkal too have managed to get the flow of runs going at a quick rate.

Mumbai Indians Squad

Hardik Pandya (C), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Mayank Markande, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

Rajat Patidar (C), Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal