LIVE | South Africa vs New Zealand 4th T20I Cricket Score and Updates: New Zealand Need 165, Ben Sears And Cole McConchie Star With Ball | Connor Esterhuizen Top Scored For South Africa

New Zealand face South Africa in the 4th T20I at Sky Stadium, Wellington, on March 22, 2026. Leading 2-1, the Black Caps are one win away from a series victory, while the Proteas fight to stay alive. Get the match preview, start time, and key player battles here on NewsX.
New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Connor Esterhuizen scored his maiden half-century in international circket before being dismissed via a sensational catch from debutant Katene D Clarke. The wicketkeeper batter reached the milestone in only 33 balls. New Zealand bounced back further in the clash with Cole McConchie pikcing up his first wicket of the night, dismissing Tony de Zorzi.
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand. For South Africa, Prenelan Subrayen is making his debut with Ottneil Baartman resting in this match.
New Zealand’s Tom Latham has picked up an injury. Neesham will lead the side as stand-in skipper. Katene D Clarke will debut for the hosts.
South Africa head into the 4th T20I at the Sky Stadium in Wellington for a do-or-die clash against New Zealand. After a dominant start to the series, the Proteas have lost their clinical edge, allowing New Zealand to surge ahead with back-to-back victories.
For Keshav Maharaj, the challenge today isn’t just about tactical execution; it’s about a mental reset for a batting unit that has struggled to post competitive totals against the disciplined Kiwi attack.
On the other hand, the hosts are just one win away from clinching the series.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Robinson, Katene D Clarke, Dane Cleaver(w), Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham(c), Josh Clarkson, Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears
South Africa (Playing XI): Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman
Check out the live score and updates here:
Ben Sears bowled an incredible final over for his team. The pacer gave away only two runs in the over. He used his slower balls to perfection and mixed them up quite nicely. George Linde had trouble picking up his deliveries and could only manage a single off leg-byes on the penultimate ball after playing a couple of dots. New Zealand need 165 runs to win the series.
Zakary Foulkes gave away the momentum gained by Kyle Jamieson in the previous thanks to an expensive 19th over. The medium-pacer was struck for a couple of boundaries by George Linde in the 16-run over.
Kyle Jamieson picked up his second wicket with his final ball of the fourth over. The pacer dismissed Jason Smith in the 18th over preventing South Africa to finish big in the last two overs.
After a quiet 16th over, Jason Smith has taken the attacking route against James Neesham. He struck a four and a six off consecutive deliveries as South Africa look to finish their innings on a positive note.
The untimely wicket of Dian Forrester has certainly had its effect on South Africa’s batting innings. The run-rate has dipped since his dismissal. Ben Sears gave away only two runs in the very next over, bringing the run rate below eight runs per over.