LIVE | South Africa vs New Zealand 4th T20I Cricket Score and Updates: SA Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

LIVE | South Africa vs New Zealand 4th Cricket Score and Updates: Proteas Up Against Blackcaps In Do-or-Die Clash

A still from New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match. (Credits: Proteas Men/X)

New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand.

The stakes couldn’t get any bigger for the visitors, South Africa, as they head into the 4th T20I at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. After a dominant start to the series, the Proteas have lost their clinical edge, allowing New Zealand to surge ahead with back-to-back victories.

For Keshav Maharaj, the challenge today isn’t just about tactical execution; it’s about a mental reset for a batting unit that has struggled to post competitive totals against the disciplined Kiwi attack.

On the other hand, the hosts are just one win away from clinching the series.

New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Players:

New Zealand Squad: Tom Blundell(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, Katene D Clarke, Dane Cleaver, James Neesham(c), Cole McConchie, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Josh Clarkson, Jayden Lennox, Zakary Foulkes

South Africa Squad: Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Jason Smith, Rubin Hermann, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Lutho Sipamla, Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane.

Check out the live score and updates here: