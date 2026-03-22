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LIVE | South Africa vs New Zealand 4th T20I Cricket Score and Updates: SA Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

🕒 Updated: March 22, 2026 11:22:57 IST
✍️ Written by: Vishal Pushkar

LIVE | South Africa vs New Zealand 4th Cricket Score and Updates: Proteas Up Against Blackcaps In Do-or-Die Clash

A still from New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match. (Credits: Proteas Men/X)
A still from New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match. (Credits: Proteas Men/X)

New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand. 

The stakes couldn’t get any bigger for the visitors, South Africa, as they head into the 4th T20I at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. After a dominant start to the series, the Proteas have lost their clinical edge, allowing New Zealand to surge ahead with back-to-back victories.

For Keshav Maharaj, the challenge today isn’t just about tactical execution; it’s about a mental reset for a batting unit that has struggled to post competitive totals against the disciplined Kiwi attack.

On the other hand, the hosts are just one win away from clinching the series. 

New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Players:

New Zealand Squad: Tom Blundell(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, Katene D Clarke, Dane Cleaver, James Neesham(c), Cole McConchie, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Josh Clarkson, Jayden Lennox, Zakary Foulkes

South Africa Squad: Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Jason Smith, Rubin Hermann, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Lutho Sipamla, Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane.

Check out the live score and updates here:

Live Updates

  • 11:17 (IST) 22 Mar 2026

    New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: SA Win Toss

    South Africa have won an important toss as they have elected to bat first against New Zealand. Tom Latham has picked up an injury, and he has been replaced by Katene Clarke in the XI. James Neesham to lead the side. 

  • 11:12 (IST) 22 Mar 2026

    New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Toss Time

    We are just moments away from the toss between the two sides. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first to get the advantage of dew in the outfield.

  • 00:30 (IST) 22 Mar 2026

    New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match number four of the T20I series between New Zealand and South Africa here at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. 

LIVE | South Africa vs New Zealand 4th T20I Cricket Score and Updates: SA Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

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LIVE | South Africa vs New Zealand 4th T20I Cricket Score and Updates: SA Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

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NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

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LIVE | South Africa vs New Zealand 4th T20I Cricket Score and Updates: SA Win Toss, Elect To Bat First
LIVE | South Africa vs New Zealand 4th T20I Cricket Score and Updates: SA Win Toss, Elect To Bat First
LIVE | South Africa vs New Zealand 4th T20I Cricket Score and Updates: SA Win Toss, Elect To Bat First
LIVE | South Africa vs New Zealand 4th T20I Cricket Score and Updates: SA Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

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