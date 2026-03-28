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LIVE PSL 2026 | Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Cricket Score: Shadab Khan-led ISU Start Favourites Against MS

🕒 Updated: March 28, 2026 19:06:43 IST
✍️ Written by: Vishal Pushkar

LIVE PSL 2026 | Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Cricket Score: Shadab Khan-led ISU Start Favourites Against MS

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Match Scorecard. (X)
Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Match Scorecard. (X)

LIVE PSL 2026 | Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: The two teams, Islamabad United and Multan Sultans, are taking on each other in their first PSL 2026 game at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Islamabad United secured second place with 6 victories in 10 games, whereas the Sultans managed to win just one match during the league phase in their previous season. While the United made the playoffs, they were ultimately defeated by the eventual champions, Lahore Qalandars, in the knockout game.

In PSL 2026, there is a shift in leadership for the Sultans, with Ashton Turner leading a strong squad. Conversely, Shadab Khan will keep captaining the Islamabad-based team following a fairly successful previous year. 

As far as head-to-head records are concerned, Multan Sultan have won 8 out of 18 games, while the United have won 10 matches. 

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Squads:

Multan Sultans Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Shan Masood, Steven Smith, Josh Philippe(w), Lachlan Shaw, Ashton Turner(c), Delano Potgieter, Muhammad Shahzad, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Tabraiz Shamsi, Peter Siddle, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Arshad Iqbal, Faisal Akram, Momin Qamar, Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ismail, Atizaz Habib Khan

Islamabad United Squad: Devon Conway(w), Andries Gous, Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Sameer Minhas, Shadab Khan(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Richard Gleeson, Shamar Joseph, Chris Green, Salman Irshad, Sameen Gul, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohsin Riaz, Mohammad Faiq, Hamza Sajjad

Check out live updates here:

Live Updates

  • 00:20 (IST) 29 Mar 2026

    LIVE PSL 2026 | Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Cricket Score: Welcome To The Live Updates For The Match

    Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match number four of the Pakistan Super League 2026, which is set to take place between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans here at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. Multan Sultans have a plenty of experienced players, led by Ashton Turner. They have several cricketers capable of hitting sixes at will and manoeuvre the ball as required like Steven Smith, Peter Siddle, Sahibzada Farhan, and Mohammad Nawaz. Islamabad United also have an excellent mix of players, capable of toppling Multan Sultans.

LIVE PSL 2026 | Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Cricket Score: Shadab Khan-led ISU Start Favourites Against MS

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LIVE PSL 2026 | Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Cricket Score: Shadab Khan-led ISU Start Favourites Against MS

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LIVE PSL 2026 | Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Cricket Score: Shadab Khan-led ISU Start Favourites Against MS
LIVE PSL 2026 | Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Cricket Score: Shadab Khan-led ISU Start Favourites Against MS
LIVE PSL 2026 | Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Cricket Score: Shadab Khan-led ISU Start Favourites Against MS
LIVE PSL 2026 | Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Cricket Score: Shadab Khan-led ISU Start Favourites Against MS

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