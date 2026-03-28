LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity
LIVE TV
Live

LIVE PSL 2026 | Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Cricket Score: Sameer Minhas, Devon Conway Start Well For Islamabad

🕒 Updated: March 28, 2026 20:00:24 IST
✍️ Written by: Vishal Pushkar

LIVE PSL 2026 | Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Cricket Score: Shadab Khan-led ISU Start Favourites Against MS

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Match Scorecard. (X)
Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Match Scorecard. (X)

LIVE PSL 2026 | Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: After a delayed start due to rain, the match has resumed in the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Notably, Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The two teams, Islamabad United and Multan Sultans, are taking on each other in their first PSL 2026 game at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Islamabad United secured second place with 6 victories in 10 games, whereas the Sultans managed to win just one match during the league phase in their previous season. While the United made the playoffs, they were ultimately defeated by the eventual champions, Lahore Qalandars, in the knockout game.

In PSL 2026, there is a shift in leadership for the Sultans, with Ashton Turner leading a strong squad. Conversely, Shadab Khan will keep captaining the Islamabad-based team following a fairly successful previous year. 

As far as head-to-head records are concerned, Multan Sultan have won 8 out of 18 games, while the United have won 10 matches. 

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Playing XI:

Islamabad United (Playing XI): Andries Gous(w), Devon Conway, Sameer Minhas, Shadab Khan(c), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Richard Gleeson, Salman Mirza, Salman Irshad

Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner(c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shehzad Gul, Momin Qamar

Check out live updates here:

Live Updates

  • 01:20 (IST) 29 Mar 2026

    LIVE | Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Match Scorecard: ISU 28/0 (4)

    Islamabad United’s Conway is taking the aerial route in the powerplay with Sameer Minhas playing the anchor role. Multan Sultans still in search of a wicket.

  • 01:11 (IST) 29 Mar 2026

    LIVE | Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Match Scorecard: ISU 15/0 (2)

    Mohammed Nawaz has been taken to cleaners by Devon Conway. 13 runs in the over for Islamabad as the openers are looking to freeze arms. 

  • 01:09 (IST) 29 Mar 2026

    LIVE | Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Match Scorecard: MS 4/0 (1.1)

    A cautious start for Islamabad United as their batters, Sameer Minhas and Devon Conway, have played out Shehzad Gul safely in the first over. Mohammed Nawaz is bowling the second over.

  • 01:03 (IST) 29 Mar 2026

    LIVE | Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Match Scorecard: Lahore Weather Report

    Good news for the fans watching the match from their home, the drizzle has completely stopped. Expect the contest to start early as the umpires are in the middle for inspection already.

  • 00:54 (IST) 29 Mar 2026

    LIVE | Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Match Scorecard: Lahore Weather

    The rain has stopped play right after the toss. The ground staff has rushed in to cover the pitch. Stay tuned for all the live updates!

Load More
LIVE PSL 2026 | Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Cricket Score: Sameer Minhas, Devon Conway Start Well For Islamabad

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LIVE PSL 2026 | Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Cricket Score: Sameer Minhas, Devon Conway Start Well For Islamabad

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LIVE PSL 2026 | Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Cricket Score: Sameer Minhas, Devon Conway Start Well For Islamabad
LIVE PSL 2026 | Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Cricket Score: Sameer Minhas, Devon Conway Start Well For Islamabad
LIVE PSL 2026 | Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Cricket Score: Sameer Minhas, Devon Conway Start Well For Islamabad
LIVE PSL 2026 | Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Cricket Score: Sameer Minhas, Devon Conway Start Well For Islamabad

QUICK LINKS