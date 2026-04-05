Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Highlights Today PSL 2026 Match Updates: Steve Smith And Spinners Lead Multan To 6-Wicket Win Against Quetta

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Live Score PSL 2026: Catch QTG vs MS Live Score, QTG vs MS live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch a live streaming of QTG vs MS on the OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2026, 13th Match Live Score and Updates. Image Credit: X

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2026, 11th Match Live Score: Steve Smith scored his maiden fifty while Shan Masood scored an unbeaten 46 runs in 30 balls as the Multan Sultans defeated Quetta Gladiators by six wickets.

Earlier, Multan Sultans, after deciding to bowl first at Gaddafi Stadium, started by being on top in the first few overs. Mohammad Nawaz and Arafat Minhas starred for the Sultans. Nawaz picked up three wickets while Arafat claimed two in his four overs. For Quetta Gladiators, Saud Shakeel scored 56 while Bevon Jacobs remained unbeaten with 49 runs to his name.

Toss Update: Multan Sultans won the toss and decided to bowl first at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

It is a middle-of-the-table clash as Quetta Gladiators take on Multan Sultans. The Gladiators have won a solitary game of their three clashes. Meanwhile, the Multan-based side lost its first game of the season in its previous encounter. It was a rain-curtailed clash against Lahore Qalandars where the Sultans lost by 20 runs in a 13-over game.

Both teams are coming into this clash having lost their previous game. While the Sultans lost to Qalandars, the Gladiators came short against Islamabad United a few days ago.

Quetta Gladiators Preview

Quetta Gladiators, led by Saud Shakeel, were defeated by Karachi Kings in their opening game of the season. They defeated Hyderabad Kingsmen in their very next game by 40 runs. However, their campaign hit another roadblock with Islamabad United thumping them with an eight-wicket loss.

They boast a strong bowling attack featuring spinners like Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq. Alzarri Joseph and Tom Curran are the leaders of the pace attack. Hasan Nawaz and Shamyl Hussain are their two strongest batters this season. Nawaz has scored 138 runs, while Hussain has 127 runs next to his name in three games.

Multan Sultans Preview

Multan Sultans suffered their first loss of the season in their previous game in a rain-curtailed encounter against Lahore Qalandars. Led by Ashton Turner, the team boasts a strong batting line-up featuring Sahibzada Farhan and the captain himself. Farhan has already scored a century in the season against Hyderabad Kingsmen. His form at the top of the order will be key as the Sultans aim to bounce back to winning ways.

Quetta Gladiators Squad

Saud Shakeel (C), Shamyl Hussain, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Ben McDermott (wk), Tom Curran, Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Sam Harper, Bevon Jacobs, Brett Hampton, Bismillah Khan, Ahsan Ali, Jahanzaib Sultan, Wasim Akram, Jahandad Khan, Khan Zaib, Saqib Khan

Multan Sultans Squad

Ashton Turner (C), Steven Smith, Sahibzada Farhan, Shan Masood, Josh Philippe (wk), Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Nawaz, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ismail, Faisal Akram, Tabraiz Shamsi, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Delano Potgieter, Lachlan Shaw, Momin Qamar, Shehzad Gul, Atizaz Habib Khan, Awais Zafar, Muhammad Shahzad