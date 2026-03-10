LIVE TV
LIVE | Abbottabad 127/1 (11) | Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE Abbottabad Region vs Karachi Region Blues LIVE UPDATES: Abbottabad in Command in 202-Run Chase vs Karachi in Peshawar

🕒 Updated: March 10, 2026 20:45:43 IST
✍️ Written by: Somya Kapoor

LIVE | Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026, Abbottabad Region vs Karachi Region Blues LIVE SCORE and UPDATES: Catch all the LIVE Score and UPDATES from the match here at NewsX.com

Shadab Khan. (Photo Credits: X)
Shadab Khan. (Photo Credits: X)

Pakistan National T20 CUP, Abbottabad Region vs Karachi Region Blues LIVE SCORE and UPDATES: Chasing 202, Abbottabad’s chase was halted due to rain for a short time but the side has resumed batting in a different manner. Kamran and Shahzaib provided a brisk start despite losing an early wicket. 

Earlier, Karachi Blues had posted 201/4 in 20 overs. 

Catch all the LIVE SCORE of Abbottabad Region vs Karachi Region Blues Match

Live Updates

  • 20:45 (IST) 10 Mar 2026

  • 20:42 (IST) 10 Mar 2026

    National T20 Cup LIVE

    Shahzaib has been attacking well. He has quickly moved into the 70s. Kamran has also been contributing well. He is unbeaten at 45. Abbottabad needed this kind of start especially after losing an early wicket. 

  • 19:59 (IST) 10 Mar 2026

    Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026

    FIRST ONE BITES THE DUST! Sajjad slashes that hard but finds a man in the deep at third man. A back of the length delivery from Jahandad that had width on offer and the batter plays that in the air and is caught. Karachi were looking for that early one and they get it. 

  • 19:52 (IST) 10 Mar 2026

    Pakistan National T20 Cup LIVE UPDATES

    The play has resumed after the halt. The rain had stopped the live action. Abbottabad have resumed the 202-run chase in Peshawar. The D/L method must be going in their mind. Karachi scripted a brilliant win yesterday with D/L Method. Keeping the wickets intact is the key. 

  • 19:46 (IST) 10 Mar 2026

    Pakistan National T20 Cup LIVE

    The GOOD NEWS from the centre is that the covers have come off and we can have the play resumed soon. Abbottabad need to chase down 202 in this contest to continue momentum. Karachi Blues will look for early wickets.

QUICK LINKS