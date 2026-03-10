Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 LIVE Cricket SCORE | Karachi 137/2 (13) | Abbottabad Region vs Karachi Region Blues LIVE UPDATES: Shadab Khan Removes Karachi Openers After Brisk Start in Peshawar

LIVE | Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026, Abbottabad Region vs Karachi Region Blues LIVE SCORE and UPDATES: Catch all the LIVE Score and UPDATES from the match here at NewsX.com
Pakistan National T20 CUP, Abbottabad Region vs Karachi Region Blues LIVE SCORE and UPDATES: Abbottabad won the toss and elected to bowl first. Karachi Blues thoroughly dominated the bowling in the first 10 overs. Shadab Khan pulled things back a bit after removing the openers in quick succession. Both the sides are coming into the contest on the back on a stunning win in their respective previous matches. Abbottabad Region rode on an exceptional batting display and gunned down a target of 204 in 20 overs and by 8 wickets against Multan Region on the final delivery of the match after Khushdil Shah hit a maximum on a free hit.
Kamran Ghulam’s unbeaten 95 off 48 while Shahzaib Khan’s 42-ball 52 played a crucial role in the side’s comprehensive win.
Karachi on the other side, defeated Sialkot Region by 40 runs. Karachi were bowled out for 201 after Usman Khan smashed 81 off 39 while opener Ahsan Ali notched up 50 off 27. Later, the bowlers did their job and bundled out the opposition for 161. Khalil Ahmed scalped four wickets while Mohammad Talha picked up three wickets.
WICKET! Ahsan has to depart. Shadab strikes again. A straight one from the spinner. Ahsan went for the sweep but missed the ball completely and is trapped in front of the stumps. He is gone for 67 off 36.
WICKET! Shadab Khan gets the breakthrough and a much needed one. Jahanzaib takes the aerial route on that one bit finds a man at long on. He departs for 42 and Karachi Blues are 88/1
It has been a proper assault from the two batters. They are not letting the bowlers breathe. A partnership of 82 in 8 overs. The Blues are eyeing a massive total from here on
It has been a brilliant start from Karachi. They have already put 57 in the first six overs without losing a wicket. The scoring rate generally drops a bit during 7-14 overs. But both the batters have laid the foundation for a good score
This has been an exceptional start from the two batters Jahanzaib and Ahsan. They have been pretty dominant and have been scoring runs at a brisk pace. They have already put up 42 in the first five overs