LIVE | Abbottabad 118/1 (11) | Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026, Abbottabad Region vs Karachi Region Blues LIVE SCORE and UPDATES: Abbottabad Get The Breakthrough, Shadab Khan 12/1

Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026. (Photo Credits: X)

Pakistan National T20 CUP, Abbottabad Region vs Karachi Region Blues LIVE SCORE and UPDATES: Abbottabad won the toss and elected to bowl first. Karachi Blues thoroughly dominated the bowling in the first 10 overs. Both the sides are coming into the contest on the back on a stunning win in their respective previous matches. Abbottabad Region rode on an exceptional batting display and gunned down a target of 204 in 20 overs and by 8 wickets against Multan Region on the final delivery of the match after Khushdil Shah hit a maximum on a free hit.

Kamran Ghulam’s unbeaten 95 off 48 while Shahzaib Khan’s 42-ball 52 played a crucial role in the side’s comprehensive win.

Karachi on the other side, defeated Sialkot Region by 40 runs. Karachi were bowled out for 201 after Usman Khan smashed 81 off 39 while opener Ahsan Ali notched up 50 off 27. Later, the bowlers did their job and bundled out the opposition for 161. Khalil Ahmed scalped four wickets while Mohammad Talha picked up three wickets.

