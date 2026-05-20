LIVE| TN SSLC Result 2026: Tamil Nadu 10th Result Expected Today at on tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in; Check Pass Percentage, DigiLocker Link, How to Download Marksheet

Tamil Nadu TN SSLC Result 2026

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, will announce the TN SSLC Result 2026 on May 20 2026, at 9.30 am. Students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 Board exams can now check their scores on the official websites tnresults.nic.in, according to dge.tn.gov.in. Tamil Nadu SSLC results will also be published on the DigiLocker and UMANG platforms for students struggling for access to the website due to the traffic surge this result-declaration week. There are over 8 lakh students waiting for the release of their 10th board examination results this year.

Overall pass percentage in Tamil Nadu SSLC exams was 93.80 per cent last year, and it was more than 91.55 per cent in 2024 and 91.39 per cent in 2023. The pass percentage in 2022 was 90.07 per cent. Previously, Tamil Nadu had a 100 per cent pass percentage in both 2021 and 2020. Examinations conducted during these years were affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and alternative assessment was conducted.