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Live Updates: Patna Schools Shut For Classes Till 5, Timings Changed For Std 6-8

🕒 Updated: May 22, 2026 09:08:07 IST
✍️ Written by: Radhika Hitkari

Live Updates: Patna Schools Shut For Classes Till 5, Timings Changed For Std 6-8

Education news (Photo: AI-Generated)
Education news (Photo: AI-Generated)

Stay updated with the latest news about education boards, board exam results, admit cards, entrance exam notifications, answer keys, counselling dates and all news of university admissions in India. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for the officers recruitment in various central government departments and offices under the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026. The Patna District Magistrate has directed a change of classes at different schools of the district. All schools will completely stop the classes up to Standard 5, whereas up to 10.30 a.m. classes will be allowed till Standard VIII. The directive will be valid from May 22 to May 26.

Students can check the direct result link and the required documents and steps to download the results and answer keys of key exams of 2026. The major school announcements regarding school holidays, class 10 and 12 board examinations and important rules and regulations. 

The NEET UG 2026 re-exam is set to be conducted on June 21, 2026. Following the paper leak controversy, updated rules, set-wise examination conduction, and important previous-year question papers all can be found in this live blog.

This live blog provides a real-time update about the latest happenings related to school boards, competitive exams, recruitment tests and announcements from higher education bodies and institutions, all integrated in one place. 

Stay updated with NewsX for the latest education news updates

Live Updates

  • 08:45 (IST) 22 May 2026

    School Holiday: Patna Schools Shut For Classes Till 5, Timings Changed For Std 6-8

    In order to cope with the intense heatwave, the Patna District Magistrate has directed a change of classes at different schools of the district. As per him, all schools will completely stop the classes up to Standard 5, whereas up to 10.30 a.m. classes will be allowed till Standard VIII. The directive will be valid from May 22 to May 26.

Live Updates: Patna Schools Shut For Classes Till 5, Timings Changed For Std 6-8

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Live Updates: Patna Schools Shut For Classes Till 5, Timings Changed For Std 6-8

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Live Updates: Patna Schools Shut For Classes Till 5, Timings Changed For Std 6-8
Live Updates: Patna Schools Shut For Classes Till 5, Timings Changed For Std 6-8
Live Updates: Patna Schools Shut For Classes Till 5, Timings Changed For Std 6-8
Live Updates: Patna Schools Shut For Classes Till 5, Timings Changed For Std 6-8

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