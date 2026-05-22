Live Updates: Patna Schools Shut Till Class 5 Amid Heatwave, SSC CGL 2026 Notification Out, AIBE 21 Admit Card Soon, JEE Advanced Response Sheet Out

From board exam results and entrance tests' answer keys to admit cards, follow every major education update from across India. Stay updated on the Patna school holidays, the AIBE admit card, the SSC recruitment notification, the NEET UG 2026 re-exam and all important announcements for school boards, competitive exams and higher education institutions.
Stay updated with the latest news about education boards, board exam results, admit cards, entrance exam notifications, answer keys, counselling dates and all news of university admissions in India. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for the officers recruitment in various central government departments and offices under the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026. The Patna District Magistrate has directed a change of classes at different schools of the district. All schools will completely stop the classes up to Standard 5, whereas up to 10.30 a.m. classes will be allowed till Standard VIII. The directive will be valid from May 22 to May 26. The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the AIBE 21 admit card 2026.
Students can check the direct result link and the required documents and steps to download the results and answer keys of key exams of 2026. The major school announcements regarding school holidays, class 10 and 12 board examinations and important rules and regulations. The JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2026 has been released.
The NEET UG 2026 re-exam is set to be conducted on June 21, 2026. Following the paper leak controversy, updated rules, set-wise examination conduction, and important previous-year question papers all can be found in this live blog.
This live blog provides a real-time update about the latest happenings related to school boards, competitive exams, recruitment tests and announcements from higher education bodies and institutions, all integrated in one place.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorke has released the JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2026.
Many government / private schools in Haryana are anticipated to remain closed from 1st to 30th June, 2026.
The NTA clarified the queries of NEET UG 2026 re examination and fee refund process after candidates were unable to find the portal of refund and the updated date of examination.
The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 2026 results are announced. Students can now find the results. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released the results and students can download the scorecards from the official result portal.
Students who appeared in the examination can check their result in karresults.nic.in and KSEAB PUC result portal by entering the registration number and stream provided in the login window. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board added that the result can be accessed via the Karnataka One app also.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for UGC NET June 2026 registration to May 23, 2026, from May 20. Even the exam dates are to be revised as well, says the official notice. The exam is now scheduled to take place from June 22 to June 30, 2026. Exam city slips will be printed before June 10, while admit cards will be printed before June 15.