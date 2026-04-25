LIVE | Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Sikandar Raza Holds Key For Qalandars | LQ Need 53 Runs In 30 Balls To Win

LQ vs PZ Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, LQ vs PZ live score, live cricket score, PSL 2026 live match updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi from PSL 2026 in Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch Lahore vs Peshawar live streaming on YouTube.
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, PSL 2026 Match Updates: Peshawar Zalmi had an outstanding batting effort after being put in the bat. With a few strong deliveries, Shaheen Afridi dismissed Vince and Mendis. However, Babar Azam and Michael Bracewell (83 off 45) kept the scoreboard moving. They tossed the bad balls aside and played each ball according to its merits. As his innings went on, Babar shifted his strategy and hit a fifty. He soon fell against the flow of play, but Iftikhar entered the game and skillfully timed the ball from the outset. In his cameo, he hit five boundaries to maintain the momentum. In the meantime, Bracewell raised the ante and played creative shots to continuously find the boundaries. Stay tuned for Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Lahore vs Peshawar PSL encounter here on NewsX.
Toss Update: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi.
This season, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has seen a number of high-scoring games. Given how little the conditions change, chasing would be the better course of action in this situation. Both teams will need to use the new ball since early wickets might be critical.
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Match
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Date
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Opponent
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Venue
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Result
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Score/Margin
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1
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Mar 26, 2026
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Hyderabad Kingsmen
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Lahore
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Win
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Won by 69 runs
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2
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Mar 29, 2026
|
Karachi Kings
|
Lahore
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Loss
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Lost by 4 wickets
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3
|
Apr 03, 2026
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Multan Sultans
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Lahore
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Win
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Won by 20 runs
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4
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Apr 09, 2026
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Islamabad United
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Karachi
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Loss
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Lost by 9 wickets
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5
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Apr 11, 2026
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Peshawar Zalmi
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Karachi
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Loss
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Lost by 76 runs
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6
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Apr 17, 2026
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Quetta Gladiators
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Karachi
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Loss
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Lost by 6 wickets
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7
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Apr 18, 2026
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Rawalpindiz
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Karachi
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Win
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Won by 32 runs
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8
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Apr 21, 2026
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Quetta Gladiators
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Lahore
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Win
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Won by 9 runs
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9
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Apr 23, 2026
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Karachi Kings
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Lahore
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Loss
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Lost by 5 wickets
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Match
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Date
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Opponent
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Venue
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Result
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Score / Margin
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1
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Mar 28
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Rawalpindiz
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Lahore
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Win
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PZ: 218/5, RWP: 214/4
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2
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Mar 31
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Islamabad United
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Lahore
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No Result
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Abandoned (Rain)
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3
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Apr 08
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Hyderabad Kingsmen
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Karachi
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Win
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Won by 4 wickets
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4
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Apr 09
|
Karachi Kings
|
Karachi
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Win
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Won by 159 runs
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5
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Apr 11
|
Lahore Qalandars
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Karachi
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Win
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Won by 76 runs
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6
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Apr 13
|
Multan Sultans
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Karachi
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Win
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Won by 24 runs
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7
|
Apr 15
|
Quetta Gladiators
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Karachi
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Win
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Won by 8 wickets
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8
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Apr 19
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Quetta Gladiators
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Karachi
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Win
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Won by 118 runs
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9
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Apr 22
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Karachi Kings
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Lahore
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Win
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PZ: 186/3, KK: 182/9
Shaheen Afridi (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Farooq, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Sikandar Raza, Daniel Sams, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah, Haris Rauf, Ryan Burl, Asif Ali, Dunith Wellalage, Rubin Hermann, Parvez Hossain Emon, Maaz Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Shahab Khan, Mohammad Naeem
Babar Azam (C), James Vince, Kusal Mendis (wk), Aaron Hardie, Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza, Khalid Usman, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Khurram Shahzad, Brian Bennett, Aamer Jamal, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdul Subhan, Kashif Ali
Sufiyan Muqeem has bowled out his four overs and was hit for a four as the 18th over went for eight runs. With the game slipping away from Peshawar Zalmi, questions must be asked to Babar Azam on his decision to introduce Sufiyan Muqeem so late in the clash.
Daniel Sams has played a more than useful cameo for the Qalandars. The Australian batter smashed 20 runs off the 17th over and has almost sealed the win for LQ.
Is that the game for Peshawar Zalmi? Sufiyan Muqeem has once again turned up for his team. Sikandar Raza smashed him for a four and a six off consecutive balls, before he got out in one of the most unfortunate ways. Raza was dismissed hit wicket on the fifth ball of the 16th over.
Sikandar Raza has brought Lahore Qalandars back into this game. The Zimbabwean batter smashed a couple of sixes and a four on the trot to end the 15th over. Thanks to his onslaught, LQ need 53 runs in 30 balls.
Sufiyan Muqeem despite being hit for a four on the fifth ball of the 14th over gave only nine runs. The run-rate is still climbing for Lahore Qalandars and they need Fakhar Zaman to push the ante as he nears a fifty.