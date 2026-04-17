LIVE | Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: LQ Win Toss Opt To Bat Against QG

LQ vs QG Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, live cricket updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators from PSL 2026 in Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch Lahore vs Quetta live streaming on Tapmad.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2026 Live Score: Lahore Qalandars, the defending champions, have not had the best of starts to the PSL 2026 season. Having suffered back-to-back losses in their previous two games, the Qalandars will face the Quetta Gladiators tonight. It will be a crucial clash as the two teams aim for a playoff spot. A win would take either of the two teams to six points and could contest for a top-four spot. Stay tuned for Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Lahore vs Quetta PSL encounter here on NewsX.

Qalandars are coming into this game on the back of a couple of losses in the tournament. They lost to Islamabad United by nine wickets and Peshawar Zalmi by 76 runs. Meanwhile, lost their previous game against Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets.

Lahore Qalandars Preview

Lahore Qalandars have managed to win only two games so far in five games from the PSL 2026 season. Having won the title in the previous year, the Shaheen Afridi-led side is languishing in seventh place on the points table, only ahead of Rawalpindiz who are yet to win a game. However, the one thing that works in their favour is that they have played the least amount of games in this season. Playing only their sixth game of the season, a win would see Qalandars level Hyderabad Kingsmen and Karachi Kings with six points. Their net run rate is already better than the Kings and a win tonight could see them overtake the Kingsmen as well.

Quetta Gladiators Preview

Quetta Gladiators, like their opponent, have won only two of their six games in the season. The Saud Shakeel-led side has done well to ensure that their net run rate is still positive despite the four losses they have suffered this season. A win tonight would take them to six points as well, joining Karachi Kings and Hyderabad Kingsmen. However, thanks to their NRR (+0.258), QG will overtake the two teams and take the fourth spot on the PSL 2026 points table.

Lahore Qalandars Squad

Shaheen Afridi (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Usama Mir, Dunith Wellalage, Ubaid Shah, Haris Rauf, Ryan Burl, Daniel Sams, Rubin Hermann, Parvez Hossain Emon, Maaz Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Farooq

Quetta Gladiators Squad

Saud Shakeel (C), Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Shamyl Hussain, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Tom Curran, Jahandad Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Khalil Ahmed, Saqib Khan, Khan Zaib, Wasim Akram, Bevon Jacobs, Ahmed Daniyal, Jahanzaib Sultan, Bismillah Khan, Sam Harper, Kashif Bhatti, Brett Hampton, Ben McDermott