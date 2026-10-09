Madurantakam By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins At 8 AM, Tamil Nadu By-Poll Latest News, TVK vs DMK vs AIADMK

Madurantakam By-Poll Counting Begins At 8 AM, TVK vs DMK vs AIADMK (Image: AI-generated)

Tamil Nadu result live update: The counting for the Madurantakam Assembly bypoll in Tamil Nadu will start today at 8 am after polling recorded a turnout of 83.86%. The reserved constituency for Scheduled Caste candidates is located in Chengalpattu district and has 27 candidates in the fray.

Madurantakam Counting Time

Vote counting will start at 8 am on October 9. Election results and round-wise trends will emerge as counting progresses. Readers can follow the latest Madurantakam Election Result 2026 updates on NewsX.com and watch live election coverage on the NewsX YouTube channel.

Top Contenders

The main contest features TVK’s K Maragatham Kumaravel, DMK’s I Paranthamen, AIADMK’s Kanitha Sampath, CPI(M)’s Suganthi and NTK’s K Janakiraman. The by-election was necessitated after Kumaravel resigned as an AIADMK MLA and joined the TVK.

A total of 2,12,639 voters were eligible to cast their ballots at 268 polling booths in the constituency. With counting scheduled for October 9, attention will now turn to the early trends and the final winner in this closely watched Tamil Nadu contest.