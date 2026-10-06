Madurantakam By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: Tamil Nadu By-Poll Latest News, TVK vs DMK vs AIADMK vs CPI(M) Candidates List

Madurantakam By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update

Voting for the Madurantakam assembly by-election will take place today, October 6, between 7 am and 6 pm. This reserved seat for SC candidates in Chengalpattu district has 27 contestants. However, the important battle is likely to be fought between K Maragatham Kumaravel of TVK, I Paranthamen of DMK, Kanitha Sampath of AIADMK, Suganthi of CPI(M) and K Janakiraman of NTK. The byelection was necessitated due to the resignation of Kumaravel from his post as MLA of AIADMK and the joining of TVK. 2,12,639 people have the right to vote at 268 polling booths. The counting of votes will take place on October, 9, 2026.