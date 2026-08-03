Manjalpur Bypoll Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting begins at 8

Check Manjalpur Assembly Bypoll Result 2026 LIVE Updates here. (Source:AI)

The counting of votes for the Manjalpur Assembly by-election result in Gujarat’s Vadodara district began at 8:00 AM. Candidates and counting agents are closely observing election officers to ensure every vote is accurately tallied during the process. The contest for the Manjalpur seat is seen as a crucial battle, as the constituency has been a BJP stronghold for decades.

The counting process commenced with postal ballots, after which votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be processed. Early trends are likely to emerge by midday, with the final results expected to be declared later in the afternoon.

On July 30, a voter turnout of 37.5 percent was recorded in the Manjalpur Assembly constituency. This marks a significant drop compared to the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, when polling reached 60.15 percent.