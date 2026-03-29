MI vs KKR Live Score IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders Eye Opening Match Win At Wankhede Stadium

MI vs KKR- Check Out the Live Updates from the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match here on NewsX.
MI vs KKR, Live Score and Updates IPL 2026: The iconic Wankhede Stadium is all set to light up as it hosts Match No. 2 of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Sunday, March 29. The clash between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders promises fireworks, with both teams boasting power-packed squads and high expectations heading into the new season. Stay tuned for MI vs KKR live score, MI vs KKR live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster MI vs KKR encounter here on NewsX.
Led by Hardik Pandya for the third consecutive season, Mumbai Indians enter IPL 2026 with a clear objective — securing their sixth title. After mixed fortunes in recent campaigns, the five-time champions are determined to reassert their dominance.
The presence of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Trent Boult gives MI a strong core in all departments. Rohit’s experience at the top, combined with Suryakumar’s explosiveness in the middle order, provides batting stability and aggression. Meanwhile, Bumrah and Boult form one of the most lethal pace combinations in the tournament.
Pandya’s all-round abilities will be crucial, not just in terms of performance but also leadership. With a balanced squad and depth in both batting and bowling, MI look well-equipped to start their campaign with a statement win at home.
Kolkata Knight Riders head into IPL 2026 with renewed energy after assembling a star-studded squad in the mini-auction. Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, KKR will aim to capitalize on their strong lineup and begin the season on a high.
The team features a blend of experience and firepower, including names like Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Finn Allen. Green adds balance with his all-round skills, while Narine and Chakravarthy bring mystery and control in the spin department.
Interestingly, this marks KKR’s first season in over a decade without Andre Russell, signaling a shift in team dynamics. Rahane’s calm leadership and tactical approach will be tested as he looks to extract the best from a refreshed squad.
The Wankhede Stadium pitch is traditionally known for being batting-friendly, and Sunday’s encounter is expected to be no different. The black soil surface typically offers true bounce and pace, allowing batters to play their shots freely all around the park.
However, bowlers are not entirely out of the contest. Pacers who rely on variations and clever changes of pace can find success, especially during the death overs. Spinners may also get some grip as the game progresses, but they will need to be accurate to avoid punishment.
Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar are set to lead the pace attack with the new ball, while Ashwani Kumar could feature as the extra seamer alongside Jasprit Bumrah. Captain Hardik Pandya is also expected to chip in with the ball when required. Youngster Allah Ghazanfar may be MI’s primary spin option on his IPL debut. For the opening combination, Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton are competing for a spot alongside Rohit Sharma, who is likely to anchor the top order.
In the head-to-head record between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, the two teams have faced each other in 35 matches. Mumbai Indians have dominated the rivalry with 24 wins, while Kolkata Knight Riders have secured 11 victories.
Kolkata Knight Riders enter IPL 2026 with fresh momentum after building a strong squad in the mini-auction. Led by Ajinkya Rahane, they will look to make an immediate impact this season. The side combines experience and attacking depth, with players like Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Finn Allen adding balance across departments. While Green offers all-round value, Narine and Chakravarthy strengthen the spin attack. Notably, this is KKR’s first season in over a decade without Andre Russell, marking a transition phase. Rahane’s composed leadership will be key in guiding the revamped unit.
Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya for a third straight season, Mumbai Indians head into IPL 2026 with their sights firmly set on a sixth title. After inconsistent results in recent years, the team is eager to make a strong comeback. With experienced players like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Trent Boult, MI have a solid foundation. Rohit anchors the top order, Suryakumar adds firepower in the middle, while Bumrah and Boult strengthen the pace attack. Pandya’s role as an all-rounder and captain will be key, and with a well-rounded squad, MI appear ready to begin their campaign on a...